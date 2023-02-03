Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Alessia Russo was part of the England squad that won the European Championship last summer

Arsenal manager Jonas Eidevall has said the club's recruitment "needs to be better" after they had two world-record bids rejected for Manchester United and England striker Alessia Russo.

United turned down an offer of almost £500,000 from Arsenal for the 23-year-old on transfer deadline day.

"Last summer we got one player too little, now we have done that again here in January," said Eidevall.

"I'm disappointed. Over time these things have a big impact."

United are top of the Women's Super League, three points ahead of third-placed Arsenal.

The Gunners have a game in hand on United and second-placed Chelsea, but have lost forwards Vivianne Miedema and Beth Mead to anterior cruciate ligament injuries this season.

"I was clear in the window that we needed another forward and we identified targets," added Eidevall.

"I know the club worked very hard but it was a very difficult transfer window, not to find players who wanted to play for Arsenal but to find clubs who are wanting to sell quality players in this window.

"We searched globally for players. It was not just in England, it was a very tricky window to try and find clubs who were wanting to release players. We knew it was going to be hard, but it was even harder than we thought.

"I think recruitment is key if you are going to be a successful team. Obviously there are things we need to look at in order to be better."

On Wednesday, Manchester United manager Marc Skinner said he was "very hopeful" Russo will sign a new contract to remain at the club next season.

Russo has scored five goals in nine WSL appearances this season and is free to talk to other clubs outside England as she has fewer than six months left on her contract.