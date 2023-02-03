Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

Mason Greenwood has not played for Manchester United since January 2022

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has asked his players to focus on football after team-mate Mason Greenwood had all criminal charges against him dropped.

The Crown Prosecution Service said on Thursday that charges against the 21-year-old were discontinued after key witnesses withdrew their involvement.

United is to "conduct its own process" before deciding what to do next, with Greenwood still suspended by the club.

"We have always to focus on the game, no matter what," said Ten Hag.

Greenwood was arrested in January 2022 amid allegations surrounding images and videos.

He was later charged with attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Within hours of the allegations surfacing at the beginning of 2022, the forward, who has made one appearance for England, was suspended from playing or training with the Old Trafford club.

Asked whether he had anything to say on Greenwood, Ten Hag said: "No. Nothing. I can't add nothing, I refer to the statement of the club."

On whether he has spoken to the England striker and whether he was part of the club process, the Dutchman added: "As I said, in this moment, I can't give comment about the process.

"I can't say anything about it, I refer to the statement of the club and, at this moment, I can't add anything."

The BBC understands that Greenwood will not return to training or play until the club's process is complete.