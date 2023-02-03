Close menu

Wales to face Gibraltar for first time in October friendly

Last updated on .From the section Wales

Wales' Ryan Astley in action against Gibraltar in a Uefa European Under-21 Championship Qualifying game in Llanelli in nJune 2022.
Wales Under-21s beat Gibraltar 2-0 in a Uefa U21 Euro 2023 qualifier in Llanelli in June 2022.

Wales will host Gibraltar in a friendly in October, the first meeting between the teams at senior men's level.

The game will take place on Wednesday, 11 October ahead of Wales' Euro 2024 qualifier against Croatia on 15 October at Cardiff City Stadium.

The venue for the game against Gibraltar, who became Uefa members in 2013 and Fifa members three years later, has yet to be announced.

The two sides met each other last year at Under-21 and Under-19 levels.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Fifa World Cup 2022