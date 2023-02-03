Last updated on .From the section Exeter

Jevani Brown scored both of Exeter's goals in their 2-0 win at Milton Keynes Dons last week

Exeter City say top scorer Jevani Brown will not play in Saturday's League One clash with Charlton Athletic due to a "club disciplinary matter".

The 28-year-old is the club's top scorer this season with 14 goals.

He has provided a further nine assists and has the second-highest level of goal contributions in League One.

Brown had been the subject of a bid from Portsmouth on the final day of the transfer window which had been turned down by the Grecians.

Exeter City say he did not train with the team on Friday.

On Thursday, Exeter manager Gary Caldwell said both Brown and teammate Josh Key - for whom the club had also received a transfer bid - were 'fully committed and ready to give everything for the club until the end of the season'."

Exeter declined to comment further on the nature of the disciplinary matter when approached by BBC Sport.