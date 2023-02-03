Republic of Ireland U15 cap Calum Kavanagh is the son of former Republic of Ireland international Graham Kavanagh

Newport County manager Graham Coughlan has told fans to judge his deadline day signings on their performances, rather than their parent club or parent.

County signed strikers Charlie McNeil and Calum Kavanagh both on loan.

Teenager McNeil has Europa League experience with Manchester United.

"I hope people judge him on Charlie McNeil, the player, the striker and what he does in a Newport jersey, rather than the cub he has come from," said Coughlan.

"You could say the same about Calum [from Middlesbrough] and even Matt Baker from Stoke," added the recently appointed Newport boss.

"I have seen him [McNeil] quite a bit, he has been in an around the first team as well.

"My pal David Hughes is there, with Les Parry, they have been brilliant to work with, as has Keiron Scott at Middlesbrough.

"When you have good contacts and good people they tend to guide you to good players."

Kavanagh is the son of former Republic of Ireland midfielder and ex-Cardiff City captain Graham Kavanagh.

Fellow Irishman Coughlan said: "It's tough on the young kids when people compare their kids to their fathers or their parents. I'd like to look and speak about Calum on his merits rather than his dad's merits.

"They play in totally different positions and are totally different players, but with probably the same characteristics, same mannerisms and same professionalism."

Both McNeil and Kavanagh are included in the County squad for Saturday's League Two home game with Swindon. Stoke City loanee Baker and midfielder Harry Charsely, signed from Port Vale are also vying for debuts.

Coughlan added: "When you go into the under-23 and under-21 market any player you bring in is a gamble, some pay off some don't. Its about setting the right environment, the right culture to come into and the right work ethic.

"Calum and Charlie have come to the club because they will fit into our dressing room. They were exactly what we were looking for because they have that work ethic, that commitment, they play on the edge.

"That's why we have recruited them, that's why we have identified them and I think that's why Manchester United and Middlesbrough have both agreed to them coming to us. They can see what the player is about and it fits what we are about as well."