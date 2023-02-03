Jonah Ayunga: St Mirren forward out for the rest of the season
Last updated on .From the section St Mirren
Jonah Ayunga will be out for the rest of the season with a cruciate ligament injury, St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson has confirmed.
The forward, 25, sustained the injury after coming on as a substitute in Saturday's win over Motherwell and is expected to miss at least six months.
Ayunga has scored seven goals in 24 appearances since joining the Buddies from Morecambe in June.
"It is a huge blow for us," said Robinson.
"He was a big part of what we'd done earlier in the season. He was excellent when he came on against Motherwell so it is a big blow for the boy himself.
"We are planning when he will have that surgery now and we will get him back fitter and stronger than ever.
"There was a lot of interest in him from down south as well but he is a strong boy, a strong character and he will come back stronger."
