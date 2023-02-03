Last updated on .From the section Tottenham

Pedro Porro (left) and Arnaut Danjuma (right) joined Tottenham during the January transfer window

Tottenham's board has rejected claims by the club's Supporters' Trust that it has not invested enough in the team.

The Trust wrote to the board last month highlighting concerns in a number of areas, including recruitment.

In its reply, the board said more than £500m had been spent on players since the club's new stadium opened in 2019.

"It's important that we deal with facts - our spend levels quite clearly show that we have backed our football side," read the letter.

"The club has invested heavily in the squad. This is a continual process with the aim of standing the club in good stead on the pitch for years to come."

The Supporters' Trust listed four main areas of concern including the medium and long-term strategy for success, manager Antonio Conte's contract situation, recent player recruitment and future investment, adding these issues had been "exacerbated by a lack of communication" with fans.

Former Chelsea boss Conte, who was appointed in November 2021, is out of contract in June - although Spurs hold the option to extend his deal by a further 12 months.

In its reply the board said £200m was spent on new players last summer alone, with a further £47m during the January transfer window.

"Since opening the stadium in April 2019, we have spent more than £500m putting us in the top quartile of spending in the Premier League - and we have made significant investments in the women's team too," it said.

"Despite this we consistently see references to our perceived lack of backing for head coaches and lack of spending.

"There is always a fine line between long-term investment and short-termism - which is why our recruitment has to be first class. Mistakes at this level leave a financial and sporting impact for future seasons.

"We have felt the financial impact of supporting player purchases which have not worked out as hoped. We have taken steps to improve this area of operations and the recent windows reflect this."

The Trust said it welcomed the board's response but wanted to see "greater acknowledgement" of the "legitimate concerns" of some fans and a "fuller explanation" in a number of key areas.

It added that there was a desire among Trust members to arrange a meeting to discuss the club's financial results, which are due to be released later this month.