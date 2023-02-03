Close menu

Gabriel Martinelli: Arsenal forward signs new contract

Gabriel Martinelli
Gabriel Martinelli was part of the Brazil U23 squad that won gold at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli has signed a new long-term contract.

The Brazil international, 21, joined from Brazilian side Ituano in the summer of 2019 and has made 111 appearances in all competitions.

He is an ever-present in the Premier League this season, scoring seven goals, to help the Gunners go five points clear at the top of the table.

"Gabi is still very young, so we know there's still much more to come from him," said manager Mikel Arteta.

"Our supporters see his quality and energy every single time he puts on the shirt and he's the same every day in training, with his hard work and positive values.

"We're now excited to continue to develop his huge talent and look forward to seeing him perform with Arsenal in the years to come."

Martinelli made eight appearances for the Brazil U23 side before making his senior debut in March 2022.

He was part of the Brazil squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, making two appearances as the Selecao reached the quarter-finals.

  • Comment posted by JWP, today at 10:14

    Martinelli is a joy to watch and his play will improve for years to come. Good work by the club.

  • Comment posted by MrBlueBurns, today at 10:13

    Pft. 4 years? He'd have been better off signing for Chelsea.

  • Comment posted by Peter_London, today at 10:08

    Very promising player. I'd love a few of him at Liverpool.

  • Comment posted by Devils Advocate, today at 10:07

    Great news and a show of strength for the club, ability to retain our top talent has been an issue in recent years and this lad is a key part of our plans.

    Same announcement from Saka and Saliba too please!

  • Comment posted by Never Say Dai, today at 10:06

    Great news.

  • Comment posted by Head juror, today at 10:05

    Martinelli is a diamond. Will be a world star in years to come I’m sure

  • Comment posted by Indefatigable Spirit, today at 10:04

    Top quality player, injury free he'll likely be one of the main men at Arsenal for the foreseeable future.

  • Comment posted by Philly the kid, today at 10:03

    Great news!
    Just need to get Saka and Saliba over the line too...
    Then Odegaard,
    :-)

  • Comment posted by Mate, today at 10:02

    Great signing

  • Comment posted by xspy7yie, today at 10:02

    We seem to be back to our best and he is a massive part of it. Martinelli and Saka will be better than Pires and Freddie! COYG

  • Comment posted by Oaf, today at 09:58

    Great news, keeps him tied in for quite a while and means that we will get max money if one of the even-bigger-clubs (financially speaking) comes in for him. He seems to be enjoying it at Arsenal so hopefully he's there for a long time. Another good deal for us.

  • Comment posted by Sal, today at 09:55

    Love him, he's going to get better still, so glad we have signed him to a long term. But we need to win things to keep him and make sure his head doesn't get turned by the likes of Real Madrid. Starting wiht the PL, I hope!

    • Reply posted by Philly the kid, today at 10:05

      Philly the kid replied:
      Think he plays better when Jesus is also playing...
      Not that he's playing badly at the moment anyway.
      Still, more to come. Watch that space!

  • Comment posted by Brass Eye, today at 09:55

    Liverpool fan here, great to see Arsenal at the top of the league as they are a proper football team and miles better than us placed in 9th.

    • Reply posted by Chivsey, today at 09:58

      Chivsey replied:
      You know, it's so easy to focus on the toxic comments, so big respects to you from an arsenal fan here :)

  • Comment posted by chanasnakepit, today at 09:52

    Good move by arsenal by getting martinelli a new contract. One of the best players in the squad. As a Man United fan, the future looks promising for arsenal.

  • Comment posted by The Insider, today at 09:51

    Best signing of the window. Really shines a light on the £105m that the chavs paid for Fernandez. A true world superstar in the making.

  • Comment posted by Conscious, today at 09:51

    Great news! Love his work ethic (and talent).

  • Comment posted by Lassie Maven, today at 09:50

    Congrats Gabi and Arsenal FC. Big matches lie ahead - both this season and in times further ahead. We are much stronger tigether.

  • Comment posted by JuliusCaesarWasASocialist, today at 09:50

    We will win the league

    • Reply posted by No chance, today at 09:52

      No chance replied:
      easy fella don't jinx it!!

  • Comment posted by zafar, today at 09:48

    Brilliant news. Bakayo next.

    • Reply posted by No chance, today at 09:50

      No chance replied:
      didn't saka recently sign an ew deal. Reportedly on £200K a week?

  • Comment posted by MegaTron, today at 09:48

    What do these new contracts or extensions actually mean, the player earns a bit more, club reckons its secured an asset for longer, maybe ? But with the likes of City, Newcastle, PSG & even Chelsea, they mean nothing. A player wanting out will get his way most of the time.

    • Reply posted by Campachoochoo, today at 09:52

      Campachoochoo replied:
      I suspect that when most players sign a long contract or an extension there are a few factors at play? Its security for them and their family, it probably helps their game when they feel settled, valued and have some stability and the club has a bit of security on their asset? If Real Madrid come sniffing ( not that they can afford it these days ) then you can still command a big fee

