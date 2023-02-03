Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Furness has made four starts for ninth-placed Liverpool this season

Midfielder Rachel Furness has left Women's Super League side Liverpool by mutual consent.

The Northern Ireland international, 34, spent three seasons at the club after joining from Reading in 2019, scoring 19 goals in 64 appearances.

Furness was vice-captain at Liverpool, helping the club win promotion to the WSL in 2022.

BBC Sport understands she is set to join Championship side Bristol City.

"It's always tough when you lose senior players. She's a fantastic person and has been a great servant for the football club and we're going to miss her," said Liverpool coach Matt Beard.

"There were a lot of clubs who were interested. There was a role here for her, but at the end of the day the opportunity arose for her to probably get regular football and I think she went down the path that was best for her."

Sunderland-born Furness, who is Northern Ireland's record goalscorer with 38 goals in 85 games, stepped away from international duty in August but emphasised she has not retired.

She was named as BBC Northern Ireland's Sports Personality of the Year last December following her role in helping the international side qualify for the 2022 Women's Euros.