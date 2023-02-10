Last updated on .From the section Scottish Cup

Hearts progressed to their fifth Scottish Cup quarter-final in six seasons after seeing off a spirited second-half showing from Championship bottom-side Hamilton Academical.

Stephen Humphrys rounded off a fine week for himself by following up his 50-yard wonder goal last weekend with the tie's opening goal at PLZ Stadium.

John Rankin's young side rallied after the top-flight visitors completely dominated the first half, but the game was put beyond them when Cammy Devlin stabbed in a second on 79 minutes.

Robbie Neilson's men will discover their last-eight opponents in Monday's quarter-final draw.

"These games are always tricky. That's the reason the game was on TV tonight - hoping for a slip up. Thankfully we've managed not to do that," Neilson told BBC Scotland.

"First half we were in control, but second half we were poor and gave up a few chances. But the most important thing is we're in the hat on Monday.

"We've been in finals in the last couple of years and lost on penalties and in extra-time, just not been able to take the next step. Hopefully this year with the experience we've gained we can take the final step."

In the lead up to the encounter, Rankin was keen to heap the pressure on Hearts despite his side enjoying a recent upturn in form.

That pressure got handed straight back to his defence from the first minute, however, as the Premiership club peppered the home backline during a first half in which Hearts had 79% of possession.

The away side passed up a flurry of early opportunities, with Humphrys squandering three chances far easier than his halfway-line effort against Dundee United last Saturday before converting from a tight angle low at Ryan Fulton's near post.

For a team who played 120 minutes in a SPFL Trust Trophy semi-final win three days prior, Hamilton did well to respond in the second half, with Lewis Smith slicing wide before Lucas De Bolle rolled a close-range effort straight at Zander Clark.

But it was Hearts who scored the second goal of the tie as substitute Devlin prodded in from just yards out to send the big away following of 3,500 back along the M8 dreaming of cup glory at Hampden in June.

Player of the match - Robert Snodgrass

Hearts' experienced head in midfield was key to regaining control of the game when Hamilton had their brief spell on top

Wasteful Hearts miss Shankland's presence - analysis

With top scorer Lawrence Shankland missing through suspension, Neilson challenged his forwards to step up to the plate in the captain's absence.

Humphrys achieved that somewhat by netting the first goal, but the on-loan Wigan man was wasteful at times, while Josh Ginnelly struggled to get into the game.

With Shankland available, the tie may well have been out of sight by the half-time whistle.

The way in which Hearts briefly lost control of the contest may also be a cause for concern for Neilson, but the strength off his squad was highlighted again as his substitutes helped regain a grip of the tie.

Hamilton certainly have bigger priorities at the moment as they sit at the foot of the second tier, but it is hard to imagine they will finish the season there if they maintain this level of performance.

The defeat brings an end to a six-game unbeaten run in all competitions, but Rankin must take huge pride in what his youthful side produced after the break.

'We had to show them respect they deserve' - reaction

Hamilton Academical's manager John Rankin on BBC Scotland: "I thought first half we were passive and didn't lay a glove on Hearts. But the second half, I was really proud of them. I thought we were a real threat.

"It won't dent the confidence. The players have had a tough week and picked up two good results. And tonight I was pleased with the second-half performance."

Hearts midfielder Robert Snodgrass on BBC Scotland: "They've just come off the back off 120 minutes midweek and a good result so it was about showing them the respect they deserve.

"I thought we controlled the game in the first half really well and had a lot of chances and could have scored more. But the lads did really well, a clean sheet and into the next round."

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Hamilton Formation 3-5-2 1 Fulton 25 Owens 15 McGowan 4 O'Reilly 22 Tumilty 23 De Bolle 8 Martin 11 Smith 3 Shiels 16 Stephenson 17 Tiehi 1 Fulton

25 Owens Substituted for Winter at 70' minutes

15 McGowan

4 O'Reilly

22 Tumilty Booked at 13mins Substituted for Zanatta at 70' minutes

23 De Bolle

8 Martin Booked at 45mins

11 Smith Substituted for One at 61' minutes

3 Shiels

16 Stephenson Substituted for McGinn at 54' minutes

17 Tiehi Substitutes 5 Easton

10 Zanatta

19 Winter

31 Smith

37 McGinn

41 One

42 Newbury Hearts Formation 3-5-2 28 Clark 72 Hill 21 Sibbick 3 Kingsley 2 Smith 7 Grant 77 Snodgrass 18 McKay 19 Cochrane 29 Humphrys 30 Ginnelly 28 Clark

72 Hill

21 Sibbick

3 Kingsley

2 Smith Substituted for Atkinson at 73' minutes

7 Grant Substituted for Forrest at 58' minutes

77 Snodgrass

18 McKay Substituted for Oda at 73' minutes

19 Cochrane

29 Humphrys Substituted for Devlin at 65' minutes

30 Ginnelly Substitutes 8 Kiomourtzoglou

12 Atkinson

13 Stewart

14 Devlin

15 Rowles

16 Halliday

17 Forrest

61 Kuol

88 Oda Referee: Kevin Clancy Attendance: 4,731 Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Hamilton Academical 0, Heart of Midlothian 2. Full Time Second Half ends, Hamilton Academical 0, Heart of Midlothian 2. Post update Attempt saved. Alan Forrest (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Post update Foul by Yutaro Oda (Heart of Midlothian). Post update Daniel O'Reilly (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the defensive half. goal Goal! Goal! Hamilton Academical 0, Heart of Midlothian 2. Cameron Devlin (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Post update Attempt missed. Yutaro Oda (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Substitution Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Yutaro Oda replaces Barrie McKay. Substitution Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Nathaniel Atkinson replaces Michael Smith. Post update Robert Snodgrass (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Post update Foul by Scott Martin (Hamilton Academical). Substitution Substitution, Hamilton Academical. Dario Zanatta replaces Reghan Tumilty. Substitution Substitution, Hamilton Academical. Andy Winter replaces Fergus Owens. Post update Attempt saved. Lucas De Bolle (Hamilton Academical) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Post update Attempt saved. Robert Snodgrass (Heart of Midlothian) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Post update Josh Ginnelly (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick on the right wing. Post update Foul by Daniel O'Reilly (Hamilton Academical). Substitution Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Cameron Devlin replaces Stephen Humphrys. Post update Attempt saved. Matthew Shiels (Hamilton Academical) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Substitution Substitution, Hamilton Academical. Ryan One replaces Lewis Smith. Page 1 of 5 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward