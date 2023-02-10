Close menu
Championship
BirminghamBirmingham City2West BromWest Bromwich Albion0

Birmingham City 2-0 West Bromwich Albion - Hannibal Mejbri stars in Blues derby win

By Ged ScottBBC Sport at St Andrew's

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Hannibal Mejbri's only previous goal in professional football had been for Manchester United Under-21s
Hannibal Mejbri scored the first and made the second as Birmingham City made it back-to-back Championship victories by comfortably winning the West Midlands derby against West Bromwich Albion.

The on-loan Manchester United midfielder's superbly taken low curling 10th-minute free-kick earned the Tunisian his first senior goal.

He then swung over the left-wing corner from which Polish midfielder Krystian Bielik also claimed his first goal for the club seven minutes into the second half.

While Blues built on their 4-3 comeback win at Swansea last Saturday, it was under-par Albion's third defeat in four league and cup games.

Albion were always up against it from the moment that Mejbri made such a sensational breakthrough.

Blues won a free-kick close to the edge of the penalty area on the right side at the Gil Merrick Stand end - and Mejbri quickly observed that David Button's positioning left him a gap to aim for inside the Albion keeper's left-hand upright.

That gap still had to be found though - and he found it with a low right-foot curler bent superbly around the outside of Grady Diangana, who was acting as a one-man wall.

If Button might have been disappointed with himself, he then had to be at his sharpest to keep out another more fiercely struck free-kick from Mejbri just before the break.

But seven minutes into the second half, Bielik rose highest to meet Mejbri's left-wing delivery to evade Button's despairing late dash from the line and head in.

Albion boss Carlos Corberan, in his first game since ending speculation linking him with the managerial vacancy at Leeds United by signing a new long-term Albion contract, made five second-half substitutions - three of them all in one go - but to no avail.

Although the Baggies had more than two thirds of the possession and remained camped in the Blues half for long periods late on, they managed just one shot on target.

Who's next?

Blues now follow their fourth Friday night win of the season with another floodlit home game against Cardiff City on Tuesday, followed by next Saturday's trip to Huddersfield.

Albion now host Blackburn Rovers on Wednesday, followed by the trip to former boss Slaven Bilic's Watford on Monday week.

Line-ups

Birmingham

Formation 4-4-2

  • 21Ruddy
  • 2Colin
  • 28SandersonBooked at 45mins
  • 26Long
  • 5TrustyBooked at 45mins
  • 7BacunaSubstituted forDeanat 86'minutes
  • 6MejbriSubstituted forHallat 71'minutes
  • 31Bielik
  • 18Chong
  • 9HoganSubstituted forDeeneyat 86'minutes
  • 10JutkiewiczSubstituted forGardnerat 64'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Etheridge
  • 3Friend
  • 8Deeney
  • 12Dean
  • 19James
  • 20Gardner
  • 35Hall

West Brom

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Button
  • 2Furlong
  • 4O'Shea
  • 15Pieters
  • 3TownsendSubstituted forReachat 68'minutes
  • 14MolumbyBooked at 90mins
  • 35YokusluBooked at 45minsSubstituted forThomas-Asanteat 55'minutes
  • 22AlbrightonSubstituted forSwiftat 55'minutes
  • 17J WallaceBooked at 90mins
  • 11DianganaSubstituted forChalobahat 55'minutes
  • 12DikeSubstituted forGrantat 68'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Ajayi
  • 18Grant
  • 19Swift
  • 20Reach
  • 21Thomas-Asante
  • 25Chalobah
  • 33Griffiths
Referee:
James Linington
Attendance:
17,781

Match Stats

Home TeamBirminghamAway TeamWest Brom
Possession
Home32%
Away68%
Shots
Home12
Away5
Shots on Target
Home4
Away1
Corners
Home5
Away6
Fouls
Home12
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Birmingham City 2, West Bromwich Albion 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Birmingham City 2, West Bromwich Albion 0.

  3. Booking

    Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion) is shown the yellow card.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Nathaniel Chalobah (West Bromwich Albion).

  5. Post update

    Tahith Chong (Birmingham City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  6. Booking

    Jed Wallace (West Bromwich Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Jed Wallace (West Bromwich Albion).

  8. Post update

    Troy Deeney (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Auston Trusty.

  10. Post update

    Karlan Grant (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Gary Gardner (Birmingham City).

  12. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  13. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Harlee Dean (Birmingham City).

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Birmingham City. Harlee Dean replaces Juninho Bacuna.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Birmingham City. Troy Deeney replaces Scott Hogan.

  16. Post update

    Karlan Grant (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Krystian Bielik (Birmingham City).

  18. Post update

    Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Kevin Long.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Birmingham City. George Hall replaces Hannibal Mejbri.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Brandon Thomas-Asante (West Bromwich Albion) header from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Nathaniel Chalobah with a cross.

  • Comment posted by Dingle Eighter, today at 22:48

    The core spine of the Albion is its weakest point. The goalie collects a routine corner last week and he and his defence think he's over his error strewn performances. The truth is they know he's a weakness and that was just sheer relief. Dike isn't going to get the goals we need. Whether that's because of his injury legacy or because he's just not good enough. I don't know.

  • Comment posted by Bertie Blade, today at 22:45

    Under 18k for your local Derby.
    🤣

  • Comment posted by legyp, today at 22:45

    Nice one Blues- we played a good game, as we always seem to do vs the Baggies.

    Keep going to get shot of the current owners once and for all….

  • Comment posted by wolf359, today at 22:43

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by ponyexpress, today at 22:43

    Anything good at BCFC is down to John Eustace and his team. Hope he stays long term and gets a chance under new owners if that ever happens.
    KRO/SOTv/BSHL out out out

  • Comment posted by woke labour - always offended, today at 22:42

    Carlos wants leeds job

  • Comment posted by baggie 1, today at 22:42

    did our players know this was a local derby.we are so slow to start games lately,mindset all wrong,we weren t up for it.well deserved win by birmingham.goal keeping issues apparent,theres a reason why button was always number 2 at brighton and diangana is back to looking like a schoolboy playing in the senior league also couldn t compete with their big striker.a few problems for carlos to sort.

  • Comment posted by nigel hall, today at 22:41

    Headlines. Blues 2 Baggies 0, with a brace from David Button. Worse keeper since Rick Shepard

    • Reply posted by twoleftfeet, today at 22:43

      twoleftfeet replied:
      Baggies would never have won with only one shot on target, despite the goalie.

  • Comment posted by mark, today at 22:40

    Utter crap tonight lads,Carlos will sort it ,no probs.Dike and Diangana didn't warrant a starting place,Assanti should have replaced Dike on commitment alone. Diangana should have beenreplaced by Mrs Smith the much loved tea lady,back in August. Still proud of what Mr cc as done.Bad day at the office.Forget and move on.Nice to see dingles on here,with nowt better to do on a Fri night bless em .

    • Reply posted by nigel hall, today at 22:44

      nigel hall replied:
      Mark , this happens time and time again when someone signs a new contract

  • Comment posted by Stefan, today at 22:38

    It is difficult for WBA living in Wolves Shadow.

    • Reply posted by Black Country and Proud, today at 22:48

      Black Country and Proud replied:
      Albion first to win all major trophies Steph. The FA Cup, League Cup, English Champions - wwfc will always come second. Not that it matters because dings don’t matter. Tara-a-bit doghead

  • Comment posted by the trusth, today at 22:38

    We might be a disaster off the pitch, but the players are still working hard so fair play to them KRO

  • Comment posted by Stuart james, today at 22:38

    Dreadful from baggies.. diangana and button not even pub level

  • Comment posted by Phil Murtagh, today at 22:36

    What a really weird result, good three points for Birmingham, they’ll still be struggling for their lives by the end of the season though and the Baggies should be a shoe in for the playoffs if they don’t mess up again

    • Reply posted by twoleftfeet, today at 22:39

      twoleftfeet replied:
      Wrong and wrong again. Nothing weird about beating the baggies. It's a frequent occurence.

  • Comment posted by earlofcurl, today at 22:36

    Why are the seats covered up at the front of your stands? It looks like Covid again. An honest question. Not trying to have a dig.

    • Reply posted by the trusth, today at 22:39

      the trusth replied:
      I think the ground is partly unsafe.

  • Comment posted by Hang on a minute, today at 22:35

    The first goal in the prem and also in the championship is crusual, when you've got a clown in goal who averages 2 a game the first was pathetic positining you've no chance the players mobed his last week for catching a corner speaks volumes try Griffiths can't be worse

  • Comment posted by KR, today at 22:35

    Great result for Brum by beating West Brum in the Brummie Derby. Brum have looked down and out recently whilst West Brum have been flying. Football in the Championship is good like that.

  • Comment posted by Jonathan cave, today at 22:34

    Hope the baggies got plenty of money you gonna need it if you manage to get to the promised land the premier League you were shocking tonight utv

  • Comment posted by solidsponge, today at 22:30

    Carrick is doing wonders at Boro. What next? Probably leave to a bigger prem club and do a Gerrard and Lampard. They never learn.

    • Reply posted by twoleftfeet, today at 22:34

      twoleftfeet replied:
      It's encouraging to note your interest in a Midlands derby that has no reflection or impact whatsoever on your Middlesborough team. I will watch closely tomorrow to see if you have any comments when Boro lose again.

  • Comment posted by TheBaggieMan, today at 22:28

    Oh dear…. Blouse deserved to win with far more desire chasing every ball at 100mph. We could have lost by a bigger margin so we mustn’t gwumble.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley29198258263265
2Sheff Utd29177548242458
3Middlesbrough301461047351248
4Luton2913973729848
5Watford3012993633345
6West Brom30128103932744
7Blackburn29142133135-444
8Millwall2812793428643
9Sunderland2911994233942
10Norwich29126114034642
11Preston29117112733-640
12Hull30117123744-740
13Swansea29109104342139
14QPR30109113238-639
15Coventry29108113132-138
16Birmingham30108123638-238
17Reading29115133344-1138
18Bristol City2999113939036
19Stoke2996143338-533
20Rotherham29711113340-732
21Cardiff3078152133-1229
22Huddersfield2977152838-1028
23Blackpool2969143045-1527
24Wigan2968152749-2226
View full Championship table

