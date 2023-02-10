Match ends, Birmingham City 2, West Bromwich Albion 0.
Hannibal Mejbri scored the first and made the second as Birmingham City made it back-to-back Championship victories by comfortably winning the West Midlands derby against West Bromwich Albion.
The on-loan Manchester United midfielder's superbly taken low curling 10th-minute free-kick earned the Tunisian his first senior goal.
He then swung over the left-wing corner from which Polish midfielder Krystian Bielik also claimed his first goal for the club seven minutes into the second half.
While Blues built on their 4-3 comeback win at Swansea last Saturday, it was under-par Albion's third defeat in four league and cup games.
Albion were always up against it from the moment that Mejbri made such a sensational breakthrough.
Blues won a free-kick close to the edge of the penalty area on the right side at the Gil Merrick Stand end - and Mejbri quickly observed that David Button's positioning left him a gap to aim for inside the Albion keeper's left-hand upright.
That gap still had to be found though - and he found it with a low right-foot curler bent superbly around the outside of Grady Diangana, who was acting as a one-man wall.
If Button might have been disappointed with himself, he then had to be at his sharpest to keep out another more fiercely struck free-kick from Mejbri just before the break.
But seven minutes into the second half, Bielik rose highest to meet Mejbri's left-wing delivery to evade Button's despairing late dash from the line and head in.
Albion boss Carlos Corberan, in his first game since ending speculation linking him with the managerial vacancy at Leeds United by signing a new long-term Albion contract, made five second-half substitutions - three of them all in one go - but to no avail.
Although the Baggies had more than two thirds of the possession and remained camped in the Blues half for long periods late on, they managed just one shot on target.
Who's next?
Blues now follow their fourth Friday night win of the season with another floodlit home game against Cardiff City on Tuesday, followed by next Saturday's trip to Huddersfield.
Albion now host Blackburn Rovers on Wednesday, followed by the trip to former boss Slaven Bilic's Watford on Monday week.
Line-ups
Birmingham
Formation 4-4-2
- 21Ruddy
- 2Colin
- 28SandersonBooked at 45mins
- 26Long
- 5TrustyBooked at 45mins
- 7BacunaSubstituted forDeanat 86'minutes
- 6MejbriSubstituted forHallat 71'minutes
- 31Bielik
- 18Chong
- 9HoganSubstituted forDeeneyat 86'minutes
- 10JutkiewiczSubstituted forGardnerat 64'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Etheridge
- 3Friend
- 8Deeney
- 12Dean
- 19James
- 20Gardner
- 35Hall
West Brom
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Button
- 2Furlong
- 4O'Shea
- 15Pieters
- 3TownsendSubstituted forReachat 68'minutes
- 14MolumbyBooked at 90mins
- 35YokusluBooked at 45minsSubstituted forThomas-Asanteat 55'minutes
- 22AlbrightonSubstituted forSwiftat 55'minutes
- 17J WallaceBooked at 90mins
- 11DianganaSubstituted forChalobahat 55'minutes
- 12DikeSubstituted forGrantat 68'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Ajayi
- 18Grant
- 19Swift
- 20Reach
- 21Thomas-Asante
- 25Chalobah
- 33Griffiths
- Referee:
- James Linington
- Attendance:
- 17,781
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home32%
- Away68%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away1
- Corners
- Home5
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away7
Full Time
Booking
Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Foul by Nathaniel Chalobah (West Bromwich Albion).
Post update
Tahith Chong (Birmingham City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Booking
Jed Wallace (West Bromwich Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Jed Wallace (West Bromwich Albion).
Post update
Troy Deeney (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Auston Trusty.
Post update
Karlan Grant (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Gary Gardner (Birmingham City).
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Post update
Delay in match because of an injury Harlee Dean (Birmingham City).
Substitution
Substitution, Birmingham City. Harlee Dean replaces Juninho Bacuna.
Substitution
Substitution, Birmingham City. Troy Deeney replaces Scott Hogan.
Post update
Karlan Grant (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Krystian Bielik (Birmingham City).
Post update
Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Kevin Long.
Substitution
Substitution, Birmingham City. George Hall replaces Hannibal Mejbri.
Post update
Attempt missed. Brandon Thomas-Asante (West Bromwich Albion) header from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Nathaniel Chalobah with a cross.
