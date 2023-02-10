Last updated on .From the section Championship

Hannibal Mejbri's (centre) only previous goal in professional football had been for Manchester United Under-21s

Hannibal Mejbri scored the first and made the second as Birmingham City made it back-to-back Championship victories by comfortably winning the West Midlands derby against West Bromwich Albion.

The on-loan Manchester United midfielder's superbly taken low curling 10th-minute free-kick earned the Tunisian his first senior goal.

He then swung over the left-wing corner from which Polish midfielder Krystian Bielik also claimed his first goal for the club seven minutes into the second half.

While Blues built on their 4-3 comeback win at Swansea last Saturday, it was under-par Albion's third defeat in four league and cup games.

Albion were always up against it from the moment that Mejbri made such a sensational breakthrough.

Blues won a free-kick close to the edge of the penalty area on the right side at the Gil Merrick Stand end - and Mejbri quickly observed that David Button's positioning left him a gap to aim for inside the Albion keeper's left-hand upright.

That gap still had to be found though - and he found it with a low right-foot curler bent superbly around the outside of Grady Diangana, who was acting as a one-man wall.

If Button might have been disappointed with himself, he then had to be at his sharpest to keep out another more fiercely struck free-kick from Mejbri just before the break.

But seven minutes into the second half, Bielik rose highest to meet Mejbri's left-wing delivery to evade Button's despairing late dash from the line and head in.

Albion boss Carlos Corberan, in his first game since ending speculation linking him with the managerial vacancy at Leeds United by signing a new long-term Albion contract, made five second-half substitutions - three of them all in one go - but to no avail.

Although the Baggies had more than two thirds of the possession and remained camped in the Blues half for long periods late on, they managed just one shot on target.

Who's next?

Blues now follow their fourth Friday night win of the season with another floodlit home game against Cardiff City on Tuesday, followed by next Saturday's trip to Huddersfield.

Albion now host Blackburn Rovers on Wednesday, followed by the trip to former boss Slaven Bilic's Watford on Monday week.