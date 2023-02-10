Birmingham City v West Bromwich Albion

Dara O'Shea (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Line-ups
Birmingham
Formation 4-4-2
- 21Ruddy
- 2Colin
- 28Sanderson
- 26Long
- 5Trusty
- 7Bacuna
- 6Mejbri
- 31Bielik
- 18Chong
- 9Hogan
- 10Jutkiewicz
Substitutes
- 1Etheridge
- 3Friend
- 8Deeney
- 12Dean
- 19James
- 20Gardner
- 35Hall
West Brom
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Button
- 2Furlong
- 4O'Shea
- 15Pieters
- 3Townsend
- 14Molumby
- 35Yokuslu
- 22Albrighton
- 17J Wallace
- 11Diangana
- 12Dike
Substitutes
- 6Ajayi
- 18Grant
- 19Swift
- 20Reach
- 21Thomas-Asante
- 25Chalobah
- 33Griffiths
- Referee:
- James Linington
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away3
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Foul by Tahith Chong (Birmingham City).
Post update
Marc Albrighton (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Auston Trusty (Birmingham City).
Post update
Hannibal Mejbri (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Grady Diangana (West Bromwich Albion).
Post update
Attempt missed. Tahith Chong (Birmingham City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left.
Post update
Attempt missed. Okay Yokuslu (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Goal!
Goal! Birmingham City 1, West Bromwich Albion 0. Hannibal Mejbri (Birmingham City) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Post update
Lukas Jutkiewicz (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Conor Townsend (West Bromwich Albion).
Post update
Foul by Maxime Colin (Birmingham City).
Post update
Conor Townsend (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Hannibal Mejbri (Birmingham City).
Post update
Okay Yokuslu (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Auston Trusty (Birmingham City) header from very close range is too high. Assisted by Hannibal Mejbri with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Birmingham City. Conceded by Darnell Furlong.
Post update
Juninho Bacuna (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Jed Wallace (West Bromwich Albion).
Post update
Foul by Lukas Jutkiewicz (Birmingham City).
