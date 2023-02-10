Close menu
Championship
BirminghamBirmingham City1West BromWest Bromwich Albion0

Birmingham City v West Bromwich Albion

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Birmingham

Formation 4-4-2

  • 21Ruddy
  • 2Colin
  • 28Sanderson
  • 26Long
  • 5Trusty
  • 7Bacuna
  • 6Mejbri
  • 31Bielik
  • 18Chong
  • 9Hogan
  • 10Jutkiewicz

Substitutes

  • 1Etheridge
  • 3Friend
  • 8Deeney
  • 12Dean
  • 19James
  • 20Gardner
  • 35Hall

West Brom

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Button
  • 2Furlong
  • 4O'Shea
  • 15Pieters
  • 3Townsend
  • 14Molumby
  • 35Yokuslu
  • 22Albrighton
  • 17J Wallace
  • 11Diangana
  • 12Dike

Substitutes

  • 6Ajayi
  • 18Grant
  • 19Swift
  • 20Reach
  • 21Thomas-Asante
  • 25Chalobah
  • 33Griffiths
Referee:
James Linington

Match Stats

Home TeamBirminghamAway TeamWest Brom
Possession
Home44%
Away56%
Shots
Home3
Away1
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home5
Away3

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Dara O'Shea (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Tahith Chong (Birmingham City).

  3. Post update

    Marc Albrighton (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Auston Trusty (Birmingham City).

  5. Post update

    Hannibal Mejbri (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Grady Diangana (West Bromwich Albion).

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Tahith Chong (Birmingham City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Okay Yokuslu (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

  9. Goal!

    Goal! Birmingham City 1, West Bromwich Albion 0. Hannibal Mejbri (Birmingham City) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

  10. Post update

    Lukas Jutkiewicz (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Conor Townsend (West Bromwich Albion).

  12. Post update

    Foul by Maxime Colin (Birmingham City).

  13. Post update

    Conor Townsend (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Hannibal Mejbri (Birmingham City).

  15. Post update

    Okay Yokuslu (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Auston Trusty (Birmingham City) header from very close range is too high. Assisted by Hannibal Mejbri with a cross following a corner.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Birmingham City. Conceded by Darnell Furlong.

  18. Post update

    Juninho Bacuna (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Jed Wallace (West Bromwich Albion).

  20. Post update

    Foul by Lukas Jutkiewicz (Birmingham City).

Page 1 of 2
Navigate to the last page

Match report will appear here.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley29198258263265
2Sheff Utd29177548242458
3Middlesbrough301461047351248
4Luton2913973729848
5Watford3012993633345
6West Brom30128103931844
7Blackburn29142133135-444
8Millwall2812793428643
9Sunderland2911994233942
10Norwich29126114034642
11Preston29117112733-640
12Hull30117123744-740
13Swansea29109104342139
14QPR30109113238-639
15Coventry29108113132-138
16Birmingham30108123538-338
17Reading29115133344-1138
18Bristol City2999113939036
19Stoke2996143338-533
20Rotherham29711113340-732
21Cardiff3078152133-1229
22Huddersfield2977152838-1028
23Blackpool2969143045-1527
24Wigan2968152749-2226
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport