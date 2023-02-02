Last updated on .From the section Rotherham

Rotherham picked up four points in Sean Morrison's two appearances

Rotherham United defender Sean Morrison has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a thigh injury.

The 32-year-old joined the Millers on a deal until the end of the season after being released by Cardiff last month.

He made only two appearances for Matt Taylor's side.

"Unfortunately he's got a severe tear of his quad and he'll have an operation on Saturday. Your first thoughts are with the player," Taylor told BBC Radio Sheffield.

"He got through the games fantastically well, so for him to suffer this injury in training, just striking a ball, luck wasn't on our side. It's a real shame.

"The only blessing really is that it happened when the window was open still open, but our thoughts are with Sean and we'll support him in any way we can."

Morrison played his first game in over 11 months in the Millers' 4-0 win over Blackburn on 14 January after recovering from an anterior cruciate ligament injury.