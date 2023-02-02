Last updated on .From the section Portsmouth

New Portsmouth head coach John Mousinho did not ever appear in the bookie's odds to take over from Danny Cowley

That was quite a January in PO4.

Danny Cowley started the month under pressure but his dismissal didn't seem imminent.

That was until defeat at home to Charlton saw Fratton Park turn on the head coach in a way not seen for more than 20 years.

Cowley was gone the next day.

If Cowley's departure was a surprise his replacement was an outright shock.

The club conducted a thorough and pretty secretive search for a new boss, which involved chief executive Andy Cullen and sporting director Richard Hughes racking up the miles travelling around the country to interview candidates.

It was on the Wednesday that rumours started circulating that a current player was set to get the job - you could have given me 50 guesses and I wouldn't have come up with John Mousinho.

When he was unveiled he said himself that he was surprised to get the job, but speaking to him you can understand his appeal.

The 36 year-old is intelligent, well spoken and obviously has an excellent knowledge of League One, helped by the fact he's made four appearance in it for Oxford this season.

He has all of his coaching badges and had always hoped to be a manager, so in some ways has been preparing his whole career for this moment.

However as one former Pompey boss told me, there is nothing that can really prepare you for being in that dugout at Fratton Park.

Can Pompey still make run at play-offs?

The move is a gamble but then every managerial appointment is to some degree.

You can understand why the club wanted to avoid any leaks, and the desire to keep their search confidential, but football is a world filled with gossip and people talking, and once Oxford were approached it was always likely to leak out.

Other people involved in the process ended up finding out who had got the job from media reports, and caretaker Simon Bassey did a pre-match press conference before the Exeter match only to lose his job a few hours later.

Cullen said after Cowley's departure that Portsmouth still hoped to make the play-offs this season, but declined to set any specific targets once Mousinho was appointed.

While this might have frustrated some supporters it would be been extremely tough on the new boss to demand a top-six finish, given the club's current position.

Senior players escape Portsmouth during transfer window

The change of head coach is likely to have altered the January transfer window plans.

While Cowley would have been preparing a list of targets for months, Mousinho is more likely to have leaned on sporting director Hughes - the pair will work closely together on recruitment.

The signings of Paddy Lane for £250,000 and Ryley Towler for £70,000 certainly match the club's policy of looking to sign young players they can improve and increase the value of.

They did also pursue some more senior players but a move for Sunderland defender Bailey Wright didn't get too far and Exeter wouldn't budge on their price tag for Jevani Brown.

One source suggested to me they were demanding £500,000, but in reality might have sold for £300,000.

The Devon club were certainly driving a hard bargain for a player whose contract expires in the summer - a crucial skill in recruitment is knowing when to walk away.

Destined for another season in League One?

The difficulty in what Pompey are trying to do with their transfer policy is highlighted by the fact the club haven't sold a player for a substantial fee since the summer of 2019.

On the face of it Lane and Towler could buck that trend but, as always, transfers are easier the judge in 12 months' time.

The Premier League might have spent record sums in January but only a tiny fraction of that was spent in the Championship.

That means no real trickle down to League One and ultimately, unless they can put an incredible run together, League One is where Portsmouth will still be next season.

