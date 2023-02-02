Last updated on .From the section Leeds United

Rodrigo has scored 12 goals in all competitions this season

Leeds United forward Rodrigo is set to be out for up to two months with an ankle injury.

The Spain international has had surgery on bone and ligament damage picked up in Saturday's FA Cup win at Accrington Stanley, the club has confirmed.

Rodrigo, 31, who signed from Valencia for £26m in August 2020, is his side's top scorer with 12 goals this season.

"The medical team at Thorp Arch are confident that Rodrigo will return to play by the end of March," said Leeds.

Rodrigo has scored 10 of Leeds' 26 Premier League goals so far this campaign and is the top flight's fifth top scorer.

Jesse Marsch's side, who are 15th in the table, one point above the relegation zone, travel to Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has revealed how close he came to signing Leeds winger Jack Harrison in a £20m deal on transfer deadline day.

Rodgers met with Harrison on Tuesday at the Foxes' training ground, where the 26-year-old midfielder was attending a medical.

"It was surprising the player (Harrison) was going to be available and then it got as far as it did, having met and spoken with the player," said Rodgers in a news conference ahead of Leicester's trip to Aston Villa on Saturday.