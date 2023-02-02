Last updated on .From the section Wales

Matthew Jones played for Leicester City and Leeds United before his career was ended by a knee injury

Wales Under-21s have been drawn alongside Denmark and Czech Republic in their qualifying group for the 2025 European Championship.

Wales will also face Iceland and Lithuania in Group I as Matthew Jones takes charge of his first qualifying campaign.

Former midfielder Jones was named Wales Under-21 manager last September following the departure of Paul Bodin.

The 2025 finals take place in Slovakia.

Jones, who won 13 senior caps before his career was cut short by injury, previously managed Wales men's under-18s and worked with Gemma Grainger's women's national team.

Wales finished fourth in their qualifying group for the 2023 European Championship, with Bodin departing last July after almost three years in charge.

Czech Republic are the only side in Wales' group this time around who qualified for the 2023 tournament, which takes place this summer.

Wales were in pot four of the draw, which took place in Switzerland on Thursday, with 52 teams involved, drawn into seven groups of six and two groups of five.

Dates and venues for Wales' games are to be confirmed.