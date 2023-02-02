Last updated on .From the section Sunderland

Sunderland will miss Ross Stewart's eye for goal given his 11 goals in 15 so far this season

Sunderland striker Ross Stewart has been ruled out for the rest of the Championship season with an Achilles injury and faces surgery next week.

The 26-year-old Scotland international was withdrawn on a stretcher during Saturday's 1-1 FA Cup draw with Fulham at Craven Cottage.

Boss Tony Mowbray anticipated a long lay-off in his post-match interview.

Stewart had played a key role for the Wearsiders since returning from a thigh problem, scoring 11 goals in 15 games.

The former Albion Rovers, St Mirren and Alloa forward has 40 goals in 80 matches for Sunderland since arriving from Ross County in January 2020, and 85 in 222 career games.

Sunderland saw on-loan Everton striker Ellis Simms recalled last month but signed Leeds forward Joe Gelhardt on loan last week.