Scott Gemmill (left) and Stephen McManus during last year's friendly with Iceland

Scotland Under-21s have been drawn against Spain and Belgium in their qualifying group for the 2025 European Championship in Slovakia.

Spain are joint-record winners of the tournament along with Italy, with both countries having triumphed five times.

Scot Gemmill's side will also face Hungary, Kazakhstan and Malta in their bid to reach the finals in June 2025.

There are 52 teams, drawn into seven groups of six and two groups of five, seeking to reach the finals.

The nine group winners and the three best runners-up - not counting results against sixth-placed teams - will qualify directly for the finals.

The other six runners-up will play off over two legs for the remaining three finals berths in November 2024.

Gemmill's side were given a boost prior to the draw in Nyon with the news they had been promoted from pot 4 to pot 3.

The group stage begins on 20 March 2023 and concludes in October 2024, with the play-offs the following month.