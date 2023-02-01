Scottish gossip: Dwight Yorke for Aberdeen, Celtic, Rangers, Michael Beale, Ange Postecoglou, Giorgos Giakoumakis
Former Manchester United striker Dwight Yorke has emerged a surprise runner in the race for the Aberdeen job. (Daily Record)
Interim Aberdeen boss Barry Robson is ready to take big decisions after revealing it was his call to loan out captain Anthony Stewart after he told the Dons captain he was not going to play. (Press & Journal)
Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou still expects striker Giorgos Giakoumakis to leave Celtic - with Atalanta his likely destination. (Scottish Sun)
Postecoglou says even if Callum McGregor broke his nose against Livingston, the Celtic captain would still turn up for training on Thursday. (The Scotsman)
Michael Beale has confirmed Rangers are keen to make Malik Tillman's loan deal a permanent one at the end of the season. (The Herald)
Ex-Rangers winger Neil McCann has urged Ibrox striker Alfredo Morelos to stop needlessly antagonising opposition supporters - before something untoward happens. (Scottish Sun)
Livingston manager David Martindale admitted he was looking for a taxi out of Parkhead at half-time after watching Celtic score three times in the opening 45 minutes. (Daily Record)
Liam Fox says he understands the frustrations of fans after Dundee United's deadline-day business. (The Courier)
Robbie Neilson says individual errors were costly against Rangers and his adventurous game plan did not pay off as Hearts' 10-match unbeaten run ended. (The Herald)
Aberdeen supporters have been told to expect excitement from deadline-day signing Dilan Markanday. (Press & Journal)