Manchester United 2-0 Nottingham Forest (5-0 on agg): Final nothing without victory - Erik ten Hag

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Man Utdcomments122

Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford
Anthony Martial came off the substitutes bench to open the scoring for Manchester United

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has told his players a Wembley appearance will mean nothing unless they beat Newcastle in the EFL Cup final on 26 February.

Second-half goals from Anthony Martial and Fred eased United to a 5-0 aggregate win over Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford.

It confirmed United's first domestic final appearance since 2018 and puts them a win away from ending their six-year wait for a trophy.

The match also saw the return of Jadon Sancho, a £73m signing from Borussia Dortmund in 2021, after a three-month absence and a scoring return from injury from Martial.

'It's about winning it'

Ten Hag, who won the Dutch (KNVB) Cup once as a player with Twente and twice as a manager during his time at Ajax, has guided Man Utd to fourth place in the Premier League and they are still in the FA Cup, Europa League and EFL Cup.

"It's great but you play finals to win. It is not an achievement to come into a final," he told BBC Radio 5 Live: "We want to win them but first we have other things to do. We come back to the Premier League and bury this cup.

"It is good to reach the final but it is not about reaching the final, it is about winning it.

"Now the focus is on the Premier League, in two days it will continue. It has to give the motivation in the first place, we want to bring that cup to the fans.

"But in this moment I'm not looking ahead, we're focusing on other things, a big week is coming up, we have Crystal Palace and then two games against Leeds and they are going to be great games, derby games that we are looking forward to."

His words were echoed by England full-back Luke Shaw, who returned to the starting line-up after a recent illness.

"It's extremely pleasing but there's no point going to a final if we don't win it," Shaw told Sky Sports.

Ten Hag also said he couldn't think about Newcastle with six matches in the Premier League and Europa League between now and the final as his side continue their bid for a top-four spot.

However, the Dutchman has noted that Eddie Howe's side have one game a week through February and have an eight-day gap from their Premier League encounter with Liverpool at St James' Park to the final - a rematch of the 1999 FA Cup final - while United will have less than three full days from their Europa League last-32 decider with Barcelona.

"It is obvious Newcastle have an advantage but it is about attitude and mentality," he said. "I have handled it before, playing a cup game after we play in Europe, when I was with Ajax, so I know how to deal with it."

'Sancho can get back to his best'

Manchester United's Jadon Sancho
Jadon Sancho came on as a second-half substitute for his first appearance since October

Jadon Sancho was given a rousing reception when he was introduced as a second-half substitute.

The 22-year-old has not featured since 22 October, when Ten Hag opted to give him a break from the stresses of United's first-team environment, having detected physical and mental issues he believed needed addressing.

Even after returning following a spell in the Netherlands training under the guidance of personal coaches Ten Hag knows, Sancho has had to be patient in waiting for his chance.

The enthusiastic reception he received from the United fans both before his introduction for Antony, and after the final whistle, emphasised how much they want him to do well.

A warm embrace with Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper, who was meeting Sancho face-to-face for the first time since their Under-17 World Cup win with England in 2017, showed the good wishes extend beyond Old Trafford.

"We speak fairly often but it was nice to see him," said Cooper.

Former United assistant-manager Rene Meulensteen told BBC Radio Five Live he feels Ten Hag was right to take his time bringing Sancho back into the fold.

"The best thing was take him out of the firing line to clear his head," he said. "I am a firm believer where the mind goes, the rest will follow.

"Now the club is more stable and his team-mates can help him. He can ease himself back, get back to his best and United fans will see what Sancho is all about."

Ten Hag added: "I thought it was great that the fans gave him love. I think he enjoyed it to be back on the pitch.

"He has been smiling in the last few weeks in Carrington. I hope he can keep this process going and of course that he has a huge contribution to the season."

'A special game ahead'

Former Scotland striker James McFadden on BBC Radio 5 Live: McFadden:

I know people have said in recent years that the League Cup is not a big cup but for both teams and the progress they are trying to make, this is a massive trophy to get their hands on. It emphasises the message that both managers are trying to set out, where they want to be.

You have to start somewhere, you are not going to win league titles straight away, so they have to get that winning feeling into the players, around the club, get that feelgood factor and what better way to start.

I think the game is going to be a special game. It's two teams that want to go and play football, they have got exciting attacking players, really well balanced sides. I make it a 50/50.

Comments

Join the conversation

122 comments

  • Comment posted by morph, today at 00:50

    Man Utd finally are not just splashing the cash on anyone and now are looking a decent team again all since ETH arrived!! As a neutral congrats Man U

  • Comment posted by collie21, today at 00:36

    Might not be a big cup until you look at who has won it over the last few years. There are no small trophies anymore

    • Reply posted by Gandalf, today at 06:06

      Gandalf replied:
      I have no problem with this. All I wish is that those who mock the CC as a small trophy would be consistent when it’s their own team in contention to win it - unfortunately I think this is too much to ask for.

  • Comment posted by Holly, today at 00:23

    Decent final given what’s going on at Newcastle (fair play Eddie - ahead of the projected ascent post takeover surely!) and what Manchester United are trying return to (winning ways, feel good factor, identity, trophies). Successful season for both if they get top 4 (especially after Uniteds start), but says a lot if either start winning trophies! Good luck to all

    • Reply posted by Blakatak, today at 00:41

      Blakatak replied:
      Newcastle had a decent start 👀

  • Comment posted by EvilEdna, today at 00:23

    Don't underestimate Newcastle - nothing to fear from Man U - should be a great game

  • Comment posted by Rantomon, today at 01:06

    Both good, in form, well managed sides. Potential for an exciting match.

  • Comment posted by bob shankly, today at 02:41

    The reality is that United will probably beat Newcastle in the final.

    Newcastle have been excellent but United have been different level since Ten Hag got settled in.

    • Reply posted by Stephen, today at 06:29

      Stephen replied:
      A different level? They drew 0-0 at Old Trafford with Newcastle missing the best chance.

  • Comment posted by SBandy1, today at 01:41

    Of course it's Simon Stone.

  • Comment posted by bigwats99, today at 01:31

    Am I missing something? Was Jadon a world beater before his injury?

  • Comment posted by Word_Volition, today at 05:52

    The reality is Man U are playing very , very well..... Whomever your team is you cannot deny ETH has turned things around dramatically.....Another team challenging for honours has to be good for the Premier league...

  • Comment posted by bbcsportvocalist, today at 04:52

    Honestly a manager and team and by extension a club is only as successful and iconic as there victories and trophies. If ten hag gets a League cup and a top 4 in 1 season then both big and smart money has to be spent on a prem and or champion league win next term

  • Comment posted by Mr K, today at 03:18

    United in a final, their consistency is paying off. Newcastle have been the most sensational, setting club records and buying smart, Arsenal, it's their EPL title to lose, Liverpool playing worse football in this decade, Citeh Canceloed their CL aspirations, without European success they just another club pretending. United full circle since Fergie, it does look like better glorious days ahead

    • Reply posted by Steve , today at 03:29

      Steve replied:
      hahahahahahahahahahahaahahah! THE DELUSION IS STRONG!!!

  • Comment posted by CaptainCanuck, today at 01:13

    United need to win the 1st leg of Europa by 3 or more against Barcelona.
    That will allow them to manage the lineup up in the second Barca game so they can field the strongest team for this Cup Final just a few days later.
    Shouldn't be that hard...lol.

  • Comment posted by Cobalt 21, today at 00:45

    EtH, you the man!

  • Comment posted by Junglist, today at 00:32

    Big Up! Ten Hag. We are back in buisness now son!

  • Comment posted by Paul, today at 06:20

    For sale: one Mickey Mouse banner. Badly aged. Will throw in a Champions in January trophy (2021 and 2023 editions available) to the winning bidder.

  • Comment posted by ManUtd76on, today at 06:05

    Ten hag doing well. And Steve Cooper.

  • Comment posted by ExKstand, today at 01:49

    This final excites more than most of the recent ones. Two hungry teams contesting the first cup of the season. It’s a shot over the bow for city etc. and will have them looking over their shoulder with some trepidation of what’s coming next season.

    • Reply posted by JJ, today at 01:58

      JJ replied:
      Yes City will look over their shoulder at VAR and HWebb at the helm for MU as per usual

  • Comment posted by bushwacker, today at 00:20

    United have the blliion piund squad. But Geordies are on the up. Will be a fascinating final.

    • Reply posted by beastfromtheeast, today at 06:01

      beastfromtheeast replied:
      Have they got the billion pound squad though?

  • Comment posted by Raptor, today at 06:29

    Let us see what they will do in their first final as a group. Good going and all the best.

  • Comment posted by Camford, today at 06:29

    United will win this cup easily.

