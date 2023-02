Last updated on .From the section Football

Rangers moved to within four points of the top of the SWPL with a comfortable victory against Aberdeen.

Kirsty Howat scored two after Megan Bell's opener to send Malky Thomson's side into the interval with a lead.

But the reigning champions conceded their first goal from open-play this campaign as Eilidh Shore pulled one back, but Jodi McLeary's volley restored the three-goal cushion.

Rangers are now four behind Glasgow City and one behind Celtic.