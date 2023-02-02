Close menu

Euro Leagues podcast: Premier League 'almost bankrolling' European football

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Enzo Fernandez posing with a Chelsea shirt after his £107m move from Benfica
Chelsea spent £288m in the January transfer window, including £107m on Enzo Fernandez. Their total spend was more than that of France, Germany, Italy and Spain combined

The Premier League is "almost bankrolling" European football, with La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga and Ligue 1 in danger of becoming "feeder leagues", says French journalist Julien Laurens.

Premier League clubs spent £815m during the January transfer window.

That is over four times the combined £198m in Spain, Italy, Germany and France.

"Right now the only league where you can afford anyone is the Premier League," said Laurens.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live's Euro Leagues podcast, the French football expert added: "Bournemouth have the capability of spending £60m or £70m in one transfer window in January. The other leagues can't become feeder leagues to the Premier League, but right now that's how it looks.

"People that run French clubs, they're relying on English clubs to spend £20m or £30m to sign one of their players. If you have a young player that's not too bad in Ligue 1 someone from England can say 'he might be good, here's £40m'.

"The Premier League is almost bankrolling European football.

"If English clubs were only spending money buying players in the Premier League a lot of [French] clubs would be thinking 'oh, no, we need that money'.

"Fifa and Uefa have to look into it. I don't know if you could limit the spending to £100m or £150m [per club], I don't know if that's possible."

A graphic comparing the spending from Premier League clubs in the 2022 and 2023 January transfer windows
The British transfer record was smashed on deadline day with Chelsea signing Benfica's Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez for 121m euros (£107m), with the Blues spending about £288m in January alone.

"It's incredible the country that protested the most against the Super League is [effectively] the Super League," added James Horncastle, an expert on German football.

"You can't criticise the Premier League for being the best commercially run league in the world. But It saddens me that Europe has just become development leagues for Premier League teams."

Horncastle felt the Premier League clubs will have a problem getting rid of their unwanted players, as nobody else would be able to afford the transfer fees or cover their wages.

He added: "Premier League clubs are so much richer than the others. They sign these players for huge amounts, give them 'reasonable' wages for Chelsea, but those wages are super, super expensive compared to the European clubs, so it's difficult to sell or loan them into Europe.

"When Manchester City were selling Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko they sold them to Arsenal, Raheem Sterling they sold to Chelsea.

"European clubs can't afford these players in the Premier League, even those sitting on the bench. What they earn is too expensive for German teams."

Figures from financial services company Deloitte say the spending by English top-flight clubs accounted for 79% of the total across Europe's 'big five' football leagues.

"In the last five years £1bn went from England to France, £1bn from England to Germany," said Belgian football journalist Kristof Terreur.

"The Belgian league likes to sell their players to English clubs.

"The Belgian clubs all made a loss of 200m euros in the last accounting period, then the Premier League comes along and they can sell their players - the Premier League is saving them.

"It is a pretty desperate situation in Europe."

Comments

Join the conversation

39 comments

  • Comment posted by geordie nation, today at 23:23

    While we might be the richest football league in Europe/The world not enough money is flowing down to the grass roots level of semi pro , Amateur , Junior football
    In the U.K. we are losing playing fields and pitches and not enough all weather facilities are being built
    If you watch under12 and under16 teams in Spanish cities the skill level is incredible and would wipe the floor with our kids

  • Comment posted by Roy, today at 23:22

    Prem no 1 then Mickey Mouse super league where Madrid and Barca play Bayern and Juve 12 times a season.

  • Comment posted by pjv90, today at 23:22

    There needs to be significant reform. My club has spent a significant amount of time, resources and money developing exciting, young talent only for a big PL team to come along and snatch them for nothing or next to nothing and reap the rewards. It's happened twice in the past couple of days. Don't get me started on the unsustainable transfer fees and wages that'll end up destroying the game

  • Comment posted by bean43, today at 23:21

    If Murdyk or Fernandez at Chelsea are a flop in 2 years time, they have no obvious sale options. No other clubs can really afford the salary or fee.

  • Comment posted by kevmorris, today at 23:21

  • Comment posted by Redman, today at 23:20

    English people boasting about all this spending when all the money is coming from non-English club owners.

  • Comment posted by week 2 name, today at 23:19

    At the heart of it the Premier League isn't bankrolling European football, it's the fans who pay through the nose for tickets and merchandise who are.

    • Reply posted by week 2 name, today at 23:22

      week 2 name replied:
      Not forgetting exorbitant Sky subs of course

  • Comment posted by Roy, today at 23:18

    What a shame little Frenchman you’re league is bobbins.

  • Comment posted by Teras, today at 23:18

    The P stands for plastics...

  • Comment posted by paul, today at 23:17

    The Italian teams bought all the talent in the early 90s, PSG, Real and Barcelona had no qualms buying the top talent until recently, Bayern hoover up all the German talent - a bit hypocritical that they now cry about the Premier League buying their players.

    • Reply posted by OILBSEEINGU, today at 23:19

      OILBSEEINGU replied:
      Fully concur

  • Comment posted by Jonnymanu, today at 23:17

    Most of the money in the premier league comes indirectly from the fans. So technically it's the fans who are bankrolling the European Leagues

    • Reply posted by No1 likes us we dont care, today at 23:20

      No1 likes us we dont care replied:
      Seen a report done over covid it stated that 12 from Pl clubs could function without a fan through the turnstiles... Sad times but the modern way

  • Comment posted by buck bairn, today at 23:16

    And yet the best players in the world don’t play in England. Mbappe, messi, neymar, Ronaldo, benzema lewandowski etc

  • Comment posted by OILBSEEINGU, today at 23:16

    So PSG, Barca and Real don't like the English competition. No doubt they will force EUFA in to another FFP rewrite, after the most recent one.

  • Comment posted by No1 likes us we dont care, today at 23:16

    Time to pick up a lower or non league team and leave them to it... Football for the working man... 🏐🏆

  • Comment posted by Roy, today at 23:14

    The Italy and Spain are so jealous of the mighty England it’s hilarious.

  • Comment posted by Blusea, today at 23:14

    I know most here will talk about Chelsea but others clubs have spent big too. Moreover, we will not be splashing lots of money each transfer window. The team needed an upgrade. Chelsea for life.

  • Comment posted by deskanes, today at 23:13

  • Comment posted by Changing Times, today at 23:12

    You can't cap wages.
    They just get paid in other nefarious ways.
    Look at Mancini having TWO jobs when he managed Citeh.

  • Comment posted by Roy, today at 23:11

    Too right we are not surprised jonny foreigner wants the European super league. Not happening Carlos haha.

  • Comment posted by Heathy1895, today at 23:10

    Not sure what the point is here. No one has ever been interested in watching Belgium, French or German league football. The premier league is where players want to play and what punters want to watch.

    • Reply posted by brycie1, today at 23:14

      brycie1 replied:
      Rubbish. They come because England is stupid enough to pay crazy money. The quality is getting worse. England is the new farmers league

