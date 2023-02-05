Isco helped Real Madrid win the Champions League five times

The transfer window may well be closed but there are still a few players who could be signed between now and the end of the season.

Teams can now only sign players who are out of contract and available on a free transfer until the transfer window reopens in the summer.

BBC Sport has taken a look at some of those who are available.

Isco (Spain, attacking midfielder, 30)

Of the players available, Isco is the most decorated of them all. In nine seasons with Real Madrid, he won the Champions League five times, the Club World Cup four times, La Liga three times, the Uefa Super Cup three times and one Copa del Rey.

He had his contract with Sevilla mutually ended in December and was expected to join German side Union Berlin on transfer deadline day, only for the move to break down with Union saying the player had priced himself out of a deal.

Sime Vrsaljko (Croatia, right-back, 31)

In 2018, Sime Vrsaljko played for Croatia in the World Cup final against France, and now he finds himself without a club.

The right-back played for Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan before moving from Atletico to Greek side Olympiakos in July, but the defender, who has played 52 times for his country, was released at the end of 2022.

Jese Rodriguez (Spain, left-winger, 29)

Jese came through the ranks at Real Madrid and was an unused substitute in the 2016 Champions League final win against Atletico Madrid before he moved to Paris St-Germain in a deal worth 25m euros.

But he struggled to get in the PSG side and had four loans away from the club, including making 13 Premier League appearances for Stoke City. Most recently, he had been with Turkish Super Lig side MKE Ankaragucu before being released last month.

Federico Fernandez (Argentina, centre-half, 33)

Federico Fernandez played 199 times in the Premier League during his time in Britain

Former Swansea City and Newcastle defender Federico Fernandez only left the Premier League last summer - so could he make a quick return?

The centre-half was in Argentina's squad that reached the 2014 World Cup final before four seasons at Swansea. He moved to Newcastle in 2018 and became the club's vice-captain during a four-year spell at St James' Park. He joined La Liga side Elche in September but left in December having only played one match.

Jordan Lukaku (Belgium, left-back, 28)

The younger brother of former Everton, Chelsea and Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku, Jordan has played eight times for his country.

He has had spells with Anderlecht, Lazio and Royal Antwerp before his contract at Spanish second-tier side Ponferradina was ended earlier this month.

Bojan Krkic (Spain, striker, 32)

Also known just as 'Bojan', what a career this Spain striker has had! He began at Barcelona, winning La Liga three times, the Champions League twice, the Fifa Club World Cup, the Uefa Super Cup and the Copa del Rey.

He also won the Eredivisie with Ajax before spending five seasons at Stoke City, scoring 14 Premier League goals. Since leaving England, he has played in Major League Soccer with Montreal Impact and most recently in Japan for Vissel Kobe, He became a free agent in December.

Jurgen Locadia (Netherlands, striker, 29)

Jurgen Locadia scored six goals in 46 games for Brighton

Dutch striker Jurgen Locadia won the league title twice in his home country for PSV Eindhoven before moving to Brighton in January 2018 in a £15m transfer.

He played 26 times in the Premier League for the Seagulls in the 2018-19 season before loan spells at German outfit Hoffenheim and MLS side FC Cincinnati.

In January 2022, he joined German team Bochum and then joined Persepolis in Iran, scoring six times in nine games. However, he left in December following warnings from the Dutch government to its nationals to not remain in Iran because of the ongoing protests in the country.

Renzo Saravia (Argentina, right-back, 29)

He has played nine times for his country and was in Argentina's Copa America squad that finished third in 2019.

Saravia won the league title in Argentina with Racing and also had a spell in Portugal with Porto. He was last with Brazilian side Botafogo but is now without a club.

Pape Cheikh Diop (Senegal, central midfielder, 25)

He has played three times for Senegal having previously represented Spain at under-21 level. Cheikh Diop moved from Celta Vigo in Spain to Lyon in France in a deal worth 10m euros in 2017 and was last with Greek side Aris Saloniki.