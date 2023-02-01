Match ends, Montpellier 1, Paris Saint Germain 3.
Two missed penalties, a skied sitter and being taken off injured after just 21 minutes - Kylian Mbappe endured a nightmare evening as his PSG side won at Montpellier.
The France striker had an early spot-kick saved and then - after a reprieve - saw his retake cannon off the post, only for him to fire the rebound over an empty net.
Mbappe limped off holding his hamstring soon after, less than a fortnight before PSG's Champions League last-16 first-leg tie with Bayern Munich.
Achraf Hakimi had an opener ruled out for the league leaders after the break before Fabian Ruiz broke the deadlock, poking home from close range.
Lionel Messi then slotted a second in from close range, after a first-half effort was ruled out for offside, before Arnaud Novin and Warren Zaire-Emery exchanged goals late on.
The win moves PSG five points clear at the top Ligue 1 but there will concern over the fitness of Mbappe.
Line-ups
Montpellier
Formation 3-5-2
- 40Lecomte
- 4Kouyaté
- 6JullienBooked at 7mins
- 14Estève
- 77SackoSubstituted forTchato Mbiayiat 85'minutes
- 18LeroySubstituted forFerriat 63'minutes
- 13ChotardSubstituted forNordinat 83'minutes
- 11Savanier
- 27MaouassaSubstituted forFayadat 83'minutes
- 9GermainSubstituted forFayeat 62'minutes
- 10Mavididi
Substitutes
- 7Nordin
- 12Ferri
- 22Fayad
- 29Tchato Mbiayi
- 35Halhal
- 36Gueguin
- 39Faye
- 75Sakho
- 90Kamara
PSG
Formation 4-1-3-2
- 99G Donnarumma
- 2Hakimi
- 5Marquinhos
- 4RamosSubstituted forRenato Sanchesat 32'minutes
- 25Nuno MendesSubstituted forBernatat 70'minutes
- 15DaniloBooked at 11mins
- 28Soler
- 17VitinhaSubstituted forZaïre-Emeryat 70'minutes
- 8Ruiz
- 30Messi
- 7MbappéSubstituted forEkitikeat 21'minutes
Substitutes
- 14Bernat
- 16Rico
- 18Renato Sanches
- 29Pembélé
- 31Bitshiabu
- 33Zaïre-Emery
- 35Gharbi
- 37Housni
- 44Ekitike
- Referee:
- Jeremie Pignard
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home34%
- Away66%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away19
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away8
- Corners
- Home1
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away12
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Post update
Attempt saved. Téji Savanier (Montpellier) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Carlos Soler (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Téji Savanier (Montpellier).
Goal!
Goal! Montpellier 1, Paris Saint Germain 3. Warren Zaïre-Emery (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Achraf Hakimi following a fast break.
Post update
Attempt missed. Stephy Mavididi (Montpellier) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Téji Savanier.
Goal!
Goal! Montpellier 1, Paris Saint Germain 2. Arnaud Nordin (Montpellier) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Stephy Mavididi.
Post update
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Christopher Jullien.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Achraf Hakimi (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Renato Sanches.
Post update
Attempt saved. Lionel Messi (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Renato Sanches with a through ball.
Substitution
Substitution, Montpellier. Enzo Tchato Mbiayi replaces Falaye Sacko.
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Post update
Delay in match (Paris Saint Germain).
Post update
Attempt missed. Lionel Messi (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Renato Sanches.
Substitution
Substitution, Montpellier. Khalil Fayad replaces Faitout Maouassa.
Substitution
Substitution, Montpellier. Arnaud Nordin replaces Joris Chotard.
Post update
Foul by Achraf Hakimi (Paris Saint Germain).
Post update
Falaye Sacko (Montpellier) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Offside, Montpellier. Faitout Maouassa tries a through ball, but Stephy Mavididi is caught offside.