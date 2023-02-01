Close menu
French Ligue 1
MontpellierMontpellier1PSGParis Saint Germain3

Montpellier 1-3 Paris Saint Germain: Kylian Mbappe suffers injury as league leaders win

Kylian Mbappe
Kylian Mbappe was withdrawn with an injury early in PSG's win at Montpellier

Two missed penalties, a skied sitter and being taken off injured after just 21 minutes - Kylian Mbappe endured a nightmare evening as his PSG side won at Montpellier.

The France striker had an early spot-kick saved and then - after a reprieve - saw his retake cannon off the post, only for him to fire the rebound over an empty net.

Mbappe limped off holding his hamstring soon after, less than a fortnight before PSG's Champions League last-16 first-leg tie with Bayern Munich.

Achraf Hakimi had an opener ruled out for the league leaders after the break before Fabian Ruiz broke the deadlock, poking home from close range.

Lionel Messi then slotted a second in from close range, after a first-half effort was ruled out for offside, before Arnaud Novin and Warren Zaire-Emery exchanged goals late on.

The win moves PSG five points clear at the top Ligue 1 but there will concern over the fitness of Mbappe.

Line-ups

Montpellier

Formation 3-5-2

  • 40Lecomte
  • 4Kouyaté
  • 6JullienBooked at 7mins
  • 14Estève
  • 77SackoSubstituted forTchato Mbiayiat 85'minutes
  • 18LeroySubstituted forFerriat 63'minutes
  • 13ChotardSubstituted forNordinat 83'minutes
  • 11Savanier
  • 27MaouassaSubstituted forFayadat 83'minutes
  • 9GermainSubstituted forFayeat 62'minutes
  • 10Mavididi

Substitutes

  • 7Nordin
  • 12Ferri
  • 22Fayad
  • 29Tchato Mbiayi
  • 35Halhal
  • 36Gueguin
  • 39Faye
  • 75Sakho
  • 90Kamara

PSG

Formation 4-1-3-2

  • 99G Donnarumma
  • 2Hakimi
  • 5Marquinhos
  • 4RamosSubstituted forRenato Sanchesat 32'minutes
  • 25Nuno MendesSubstituted forBernatat 70'minutes
  • 15DaniloBooked at 11mins
  • 28Soler
  • 17VitinhaSubstituted forZaïre-Emeryat 70'minutes
  • 8Ruiz
  • 30Messi
  • 7MbappéSubstituted forEkitikeat 21'minutes

Substitutes

  • 14Bernat
  • 16Rico
  • 18Renato Sanches
  • 29Pembélé
  • 31Bitshiabu
  • 33Zaïre-Emery
  • 35Gharbi
  • 37Housni
  • 44Ekitike
Referee:
Jeremie Pignard

Match Stats

Home TeamMontpellierAway TeamPSG
Possession
Home34%
Away66%
Shots
Home6
Away19
Shots on Target
Home3
Away8
Corners
Home1
Away3
Fouls
Home9
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Montpellier 1, Paris Saint Germain 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Montpellier 1, Paris Saint Germain 3.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Téji Savanier (Montpellier) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  4. Post update

    Carlos Soler (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Téji Savanier (Montpellier).

  6. Goal!

    Goal! Montpellier 1, Paris Saint Germain 3. Warren Zaïre-Emery (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Achraf Hakimi following a fast break.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Stephy Mavididi (Montpellier) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Téji Savanier.

  8. Goal!

    Goal! Montpellier 1, Paris Saint Germain 2. Arnaud Nordin (Montpellier) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Stephy Mavididi.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Christopher Jullien.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Achraf Hakimi (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Renato Sanches.

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Lionel Messi (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Renato Sanches with a through ball.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Montpellier. Enzo Tchato Mbiayi replaces Falaye Sacko.

  13. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  14. Post update

    Delay in match (Paris Saint Germain).

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lionel Messi (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Renato Sanches.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Montpellier. Khalil Fayad replaces Faitout Maouassa.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Montpellier. Arnaud Nordin replaces Joris Chotard.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Achraf Hakimi (Paris Saint Germain).

  19. Post update

    Falaye Sacko (Montpellier) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Offside, Montpellier. Faitout Maouassa tries a through ball, but Stephy Mavididi is caught offside.

