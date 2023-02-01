Last updated on .From the section European Football

Raphinha has scored five goals in 28 games for Barcelona since his £55m move from Leeds United last summer

Barcelona won away at Real Betis to move eight points clear at the top of La Liga.

Betis goalkeeper Rui Silva made three saves to deny Pedri before Raphinha scored from Alejandro Balde's cross.

La Liga's top goalscorer Robert Lewandowski hit his 14th league goal of the season after Ronald Araujo's knockdown to make it 2-0.

Betis pulled one back late on through Jules Kounde's own goal but Barca held on for the victory.

After the final whistle, Betis midfielder William Carvalho was shown a red card after complaining to the referee.

The result leaves Barcelona on 50 points from 19 matches, with second-placed Real Madrid on 42 with a game in hand, while Betis are sixth, 19 points behind the leaders.

Real will close the gap to Barca back to five points if they win at home against Valencia on Thursday.