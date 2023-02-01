Last updated on .From the section Football

Miura (pictured playing for Suzuka Point Getters) is the oldest goalscorer in Japanese professional league football

His 56th birthday is just around the corner but Japanese striker Kazuyoshi Miura is still making moves in football - literally.

Miura, in his fifth decade as a professional footballer, has joined Portuguese second-division side Oliveirense on loan from J-League outfit Yokohama FC.

His new adventure in Portugal represents a sixth country in which he has played, following spells in Brazil, Japan, Italy, Croatia and Australia.

"Even though this is a new place for me, I'll work hard to show everyone the kind of play I'm known for," said Miura, who will celebrate his birthday on 26 February.

He has previously said he plans to continue playing until he is 60.

Miura spent last season on loan at Suzuka Point Getters, scoring two goals in 18 appearances for the Japanese fourth-tier side who are managed by his older brother Yasutoshi.

Yokohama acquired a majority stake in his new club, Oliveirense, in November.

Miura started his career with Brazilian side Santos in 1986 and became the oldest player to score in a Japanese professional league game with his 2017 goal against Thespakusatsu Gunma aged 50 years and 14 days.

Dubbed 'King Kazu' in Japan, he is one of the country's most loved sportsmen and was the face of the J League when it launched in 1993.

He scored 55 goals in 89 games for Japan.