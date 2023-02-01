Last updated on .From the section Brighton

Moises Caicedo joined Brighton in 2021 from Independiente del Valle

Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo returned to training on Wednesday after failing to secure a move away from the club during the transfer window.

The Seagulls rejected two bids from Arsenal for the Ecuador international, the second worth around £70m.

Caicedo informed Brighton in an open letter he wanted a move, with the club responding by telling him to take time off until after Tuesday's deadline.

The 21-year-old missed Sunday's 2-1 FA Cup win over Liverpool.

After the game, Brighton manager Roberto de Zerbi said he wanted Caicedo to finish the season with the club.

Brighton told Arsenal directly they were not interested in selling Caicedo and they were wasting their time - this after Chelsea also had a reported £55m bid turned down for the player.

Caicedo, who is under contract until 2025, has made 26 appearances for Brighton in the Premier League, scoring twice.

Brighton are sixth in the Premier League, five points behind fifth-placed Tottenham, but with two games in hand on Antonio Conte's side.