Euan Henderson (right) was making his second appearance on loan

Queen's Park's Scottish Cup victory over Inverness Caledonian Thistle on Tuesday is to be investigated by a Scottish FA panel after the Glasgow side fielded an ineligible player.

Forward Euan Henderson signed on loan from Heart of Midlothian after the tie was initially postponed on 21 January.

Playing him was contrary to competition rules and their 3-0 win has been referred to the SFA compliance officer.

Queen's Park are at risk of forfeiting the fourth-round tie.

Highland League side Banks O' Dee were thrown out of the Scottish Cup in October after a registration error ahead of their first-round 4-0 win over Turriff United.

It is expected that a panel will be assembled to decide on Queen's Park's case by Friday.

Owen Coyle's Championship leaders are due to visit Premiership side Livingston in the last 16 on Saturday 11 February.