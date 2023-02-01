Last updated on .From the section Luton

Harry Cornick played his final game for Luton in their FA Cup draw with Grimsby on 28 January

Luton head coach Rob Edwards is content with the club's transfer window business despite the loss of forward Harry Cornick to Bristol City.

Cornick made 235 appearances for the Hatters, scoring 38 goals, but left for an undisclosed fee.

"He's been a fantastic servant to this club. He has a chance to look after himself and family," Edwards said.

The Hatters brought in Aston Villa midfielder Marvelous Nakamba and Peterborough striker Joe Taylor.

On Nakamba, Edwards said: "We're probably lacking in terms of holding midfield players so he's going to help us in that respect."

He praised the excellent debut of recent loan recruit Cody Drameh, from Leeds, in Tuesday's 1-0 win over struggling Cardiff.

The victory sent the Hatters fourth in the Championship table, level on points with third-placed Birmingham.

Luton also haved a game in hand on Blues, having won five of their last six games.

"He was a little tight - there may have been a little bit of nervous tension on his debut for the club," said Edwards of Drameh.

Forward Elijah Adebayo shrugged off an earlier penalty miss to score the winner with two minutes remaining.

"Eli's a young player with so much talent and athleticism. He'll keep improving because of that," Edwards added.