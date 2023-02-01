Last updated on .From the section Burton Albion

Bobby Kamwa is a former member of the Leeds United academy

Forward Bobby Kamwa has signed a new deal to stay with Burton Albion until the summer of 2024.

The 22-year-old former Leeds United striker initially joined the Brewers on a short-term deal in October.

He has scored three goals in 17 appearances for the League One strugglers.

"Since he has come in, he has showed a hunger and desire to learn and develop," Burton boss Dino Maamria told the club website. external-link

The new deal for Kamwa follows a transfer deadline day that saw the Brewers sign four players, including three attackers.

Striker Josh Walker came in on a undisclosed fee from Dagenham and Redbridge, while forward Gassan Ahadme was re-signed on loan from Ipswich and and winger Charlie Kirk arrived from Charlton Athletic on loan.