Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Jamie-Lee Napier (right) has been involved at under-19 level for Scotland

Uncapped London City Lionesses winger Jamie-Lee Napier has been named in Pedro Martinez Losa's Scotland squad for the Pinatar Cup in Cyprus.

Reading full-back Emma Mukandi earns a recall along with three midfielders - Crystal Palace's Chloe Arthur, West Ham United's Lisa Evans and Birmingham City's Christie Murray.

The 25-strong group will fly to the team's base camp at La Finca, where they will prepare to face Iceland, Philippines and Wales in the tournament starting on 15 February.

The annual competition will provide Martinez Losa with the chance to prepare his squad for the forthcoming Nations League.

Rangers forward Brogan Hay retains her place after making her senior debut on her first call-up for November friendlies against Panama and Venezuela.

Glasgow City goalkeeper Erin Clachers, Hibernian defender Leah Eddie, Rangers winger Rachel Mclauchlan, Glasgow City defender Amy Muir, Everton midfielder Lucy Graham and Heart of Midlothian midfielder Rebecca McAllister drop out from that squad.

Arsenal centre-half Jen Beattie is not included having retired from international football.

Scotland squad

Goalkeepers: Lee Gibson (Glasgow City), Jenna Fife (Rangers), Eartha Cumings (Liverpool.

Defenders: Jenna Clark (Glasgow City), Kelly Clark (Celtic), Rachel Corsie (Aston Villa), Nicola Docherty (Rangers), Sophie Howard (Leicester City), Emma Mukandi (Reading), Kirsty Smith (West Ham United).

Midfielders: Chloe Arthur (Crystal Palace), Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea), Lauren Davidson (Glasgow City), Lisa Evans (West Ham United), Sam Kerr (Rangers), Christie Murray (Birmingham City), Jamie-Lee Napier (London City Lionesses), Caroline Weir (Real Madrid).

Forwards: Fiona Brown (Rosengård), Claire Emslie (Angel City), Christy Grimshaw (AC Milan), Kirsty Hanson (Aston Villa on loan from Manchester United), Abigail Harrison (Bristol City), Brogan Hay (Rangers), Martha Thomas (Manchester United)

Pinatar Cup fixtures (all games at Pinatar Arena)

15 February: Iceland v Scotland, Wales v Philippines

18 February: Scotland v Philippines, Iceland v Wales

21 February: Scotland v Wales, Philippines v Iceland