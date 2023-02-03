Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Cwmbran Celtic have beaten Ammanford, Llantwit Major, Carmarthen Town and Penydarren BGC to reach the last eight.

Three clubs from outside the Cymru Premier will be looking to cause upsets in this weekend's Welsh Cup quarter-finals.

Cwmbran Celtic, currently 10th in the Cymru South, host holders and runaway Cymru Premier leaders The New Saints.

Celtic, who avoided relegation to the third tier last season, have emulated their feat of 2016 in reaching the last eight.

"All the boys deserve it," manager James Kinsella said.

"Scraping relegation last year and rebuilding in the summer and then obviously kicking on this season and doing really well in the league and obviously the cup has been fantastic.

"We're not really worried about what TNS are going to kind of do but more worried about what we are going to do and hopefully as a collective we can cause a little upset.

"We've said all week we're going to stick to the original game plan."

Saints are unbeaten in 21 league games this season, with their last defeat a 3-0 loss against Dundee in the Scottish Challenge Cup last September.

"We know they're a good side and it's going to be tough for us but we're going to give it our best and see what we can do," Kinsella told BBC Radio Wales Sport.

The sides met in the third round of the competition in 2018 when a hat-trick from Chris Seargeant, now a member of the Saints coaching team, scored a hat-trick in a 3-0 win.

Celtic have been boosted by the return of forward Alex Bonthron, who joined Merthyr Town last month but has re-signed on a short term deal.

Briton Ferry Llansawel, second in the Cymru South, travel to north Wales to face newly crowned Nathaniel MG Cup winners Bala Town.

Cymru North's second placed side Holywell Town have won 15 consecutive league games so far this season.

The Wellman, who as a third tier side reached the semi-finals in 2014, are away to last season's finalists Penybont on Sunday.

Airbus UK Broughton have endured a miserable league season and are bottom of the Cymru Premier without a win.

However the Wingmakers have enjoyed a good run in the Welsh Cup with three wins although they face a tough test against Flintshire neighbours Connah's Quay Nomads on Saturday.