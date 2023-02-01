Scottish Premiership team news, stats & selectors

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Aberdeen v St Mirren (19:45 GMT)

Defensive arrivals Mattie Pollock, on loan from Watford, and Angus MacDonald, formerly of Swindon Town, plus Blackburn Rovers forward Dilan Markanday, could make their Aberdeen debuts, but on-loan Ajax goalkeeper Jay Gorter is still awaiting confirmation of his visa.

Defender Liam Scales is suspended, goalkeeper Kelle Roos remains out and full-back Jack MacKenzie has missed several games through injury, while defender Anthony Stewart and forward Vicente Besuijen have exited on loan.

St Mirren could hand debuts to their two new loanees - Dundee United striker Tony Watt and Southampton defender Thierry Small.

Midfielder Keanu Baccus returns from suspension, while goalkeeper Trevor Carson is fit despite picking up a knock at the weekend.

But defender Richard Tait has had a setback in his recovery from groin surgery while striker Jonah Ayunga misses out through injury along with centre-half Joe Shaughnessy.

Did you know?: Aberdeen have won one game in 10 outings while St Mirren have gone eight games without an away win.

Celtic v Livingston

Celtic right-back Anthony Ralston and goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist remain on the sidelines from injury.

Midfielder Oliver Abildgaard's loan from Rubin Kazan was terminated as he joined Hellas Verona.

Striker Joel Nouble returns to the Livingston squad following a knee injury.

But defenders Tom Parkes and Jamie Brandon remain out.

Did you know?: Celtic have won seven games in a row at home, while Livingston are unbeaten in six outings.

Heart of Midlothian v Rangers

Hearts defender James Hill is likely to be available for the visit of Rangers after missing Sunday's trip to Livingston, but midfielder Cammy Devlin and right-back Michael Smith were described by manager Robbie Neilson as "touch and go".

Peter Haring, Gary Mackay-Steven, Craig Halkett, Beni Baningime, Liam Boyce and Craig Gordon are all still out.

Rangers could have Nicolas Raskin, their new signing from Standard Liege, available, while fellow midfielder Ryan Jack is expected to shrug off a shin knock.

Centre-half John Souttar and striker Kemar Roofe are nearing comebacks but remain out along with Tom Lawrence, Rabbi Matondo, Steven Davis, Ridvan Yilmaz and Filip Helander.

Did you know?: Hearts are unbeaten in 10 games and Rangers in 12.

Kilmarnock v Dundee United

Kilmarnock are without two strikers after Kyle Lafferty had his contract terminated and Oli Shaw was sold to Barnsley.

Winger Danny Armstrong returns from suspension, while midfielder Fraser Murray will be assessed and on-loan Liverpool defender Luke Chambers could earn his debut.

Ben Chrisene, Innes Cameron and Jeriel Dorsett remain out.

Dundee United could hand a debut to Loick Ayina, the defender signed on loan from Huddersfield Town), but will be without Tony Watt after the striker joined St Mirren on loan.

Meanwhile, head coach Liam Fox is assessing two unnamed fitness doubts.

Did you know? Kilmarnock have only won twice in eight outings while United have only lost twice in seven.

Motherwell v St Johnstone

Riku Danzaki, the midfielder signed from Consadole Sapporo, Jack Aitchison, who has arrived from Barnsley, fellow striker Jonathan Obika, signed on loan from Morecambe, and James Furlong, the defender from Brighton & Hove Albion, could be handed debuts.

But Mikael Mandron, Josh Morris, Jake Carroll, Nathan McGinley, Joe Efford and Bevis Mugabi remain on the sidelines.

Zak Rudden goes straight into the St Johnstone squad following his loan move from Dundee, while fellow striker Nicky Clark is available after his appeal against Saturday's red card against Rangers was upheld.

But Ryan McGowan is out with a groin issue and fellow midfielder Murray Davidson and striker Chris Kane are still short of fitness.

Did you know?: Motherwell have won once in 10 outings, while St Johnstone have lost seven in succession.

