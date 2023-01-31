Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Giorgos Giakoumakis will still leave Celtic, despite the closure of the January transfer windows in Europe, as the 28-year-old Greece striker remains in discussions with Major League Soccer club Atlanta United and J-League outfit Urawa Red Diamonds - and their windows remain open. (Football Scotland) external-link

Oliver Abildgaard paid an emotional farewell to Celtic after the 26-year-old midfielder's season-long stay on loan from Rubin Kazan was cut short and he moved to Serie A with Hellas Verona, praising the club and lamenting that his time there had ended before it really began. (Daily Record) external-link

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou responded to Rangers counterpart Michael Beale's suggestion that he was lucky to have a bigger playing budget, with the Australian saying it was only natural considering the Parkhead club are the biggest in Scotland. (The Herald) external-link

Responding to suggestions that 27-year-old Scotland striker Lawrence Shankland would be a good acquisition for Rangers, Heart of Midlothian sporting director Joe Savage told BBC Radio Scotland's Sportsound that their Scottish Premiership rivals "wouldn't be able to afford him". (The Scotsman) external-link

Defender Mattie Pollock says he was not put off joining Aberdeen on loan from Watford despite Jim Goodwin exiting as manager shortly before the move was completed. (Scottish Daily Express) external-link

Poland's former World Cup head coach, Czeslaw Michniewicz, is interested in the vacant Aberdeen managerial position. (Press & Journal) external-link

Interim Aberdeen manager Barry Robson has refused to be drawn on whether he will enter the race to be new permanent manager. (Press & Journal) external-link

Former Rangers striker Jonatan Johansson has returned to Auchenhowie in a coaching role, taking up an academy position after joining the staff that is overseen by Craig Mulholland. (The National) external-link