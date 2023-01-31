Last updated on .From the section Football

Euan van der Vliet kept his 10th clean sheet of the season for Jersey Bulls

Jersey Bulls extended their unbeaten run to nine games in all competitions after a 2-0 win at 10-man Fleet Town.

Having missed some early chances top scorer Lorne Bickley put the Bulls ahead after half-an-hour with his 23rd goal of the season.

The hosts' Omreiki Myles was sent off for a second booking after an hour.

The islanders sealed the victory with a Luke Campbell penalty 10 minutes from full time after a Fleet player had handled the ball in the penalty area.

The victory sees Jersey Bulls consolidate third place in Combined Counties Premier South.

Raynes Park Vale went top after a 4-0 win over Knaphill - the islanders are five points off second-placed Abbey Rangers with four games in hand and a point further back from the leaders.