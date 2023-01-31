Jersey Bulls beat Fleet Town 2-0 to extend unbeaten run
Jersey Bulls extended their unbeaten run to nine games in all competitions after a 2-0 win at 10-man Fleet Town.
Having missed some early chances top scorer Lorne Bickley put the Bulls ahead after half-an-hour with his 23rd goal of the season.
The hosts' Omreiki Myles was sent off for a second booking after an hour.
The islanders sealed the victory with a Luke Campbell penalty 10 minutes from full time after a Fleet player had handled the ball in the penalty area.
The victory sees Jersey Bulls consolidate third place in Combined Counties Premier South.
Raynes Park Vale went top after a 4-0 win over Knaphill - the islanders are five points off second-placed Abbey Rangers with four games in hand and a point further back from the leaders.