Bournemouth's Ben Pearson & Manchester United's Axel Tuanzebe join Stoke City on loan
Last updated on .From the section Stoke
Stoke City have signed Bournemouth midfielder Ben Pearson and Manchester United defender Axel Tuanzebe on loan until the end of the season.
Pearson, 28, has featured a total of 55 times since joining the Cherries from Preston North End in January 2021.
However, he has only started three Premier League games this season.
Tuanzebe, 25, has not made a competitive appearance in 2022-23 after spells on loan at Aston Villa and Italian club Napoli last season.
He has made 36 senior appearances for the Red Devils since making his senior debut in an FA Cup win over Wigan in January 2017.
Tuanzebe moves to the Championship club after Harry Souttar left the Potters to join Leicester City in an initial £15m deal.