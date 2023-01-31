Last updated on .From the section Stoke

Ben Pearson, who has featured seven times in the Premier League this season, previously played for Stoke manager Alex Neil at Preston

Stoke City have signed Bournemouth midfielder Ben Pearson and Manchester United defender Axel Tuanzebe on loan until the end of the season.

Pearson, 28, has featured a total of 55 times since joining the Cherries from Preston North End in January 2021.

However, he has only started three Premier League games this season.

Tuanzebe, 25, has not made a competitive appearance in 2022-23 after spells on loan at Aston Villa and Italian club Napoli last season.

He has made 36 senior appearances for the Red Devils since making his senior debut in an FA Cup win over Wigan in January 2017.

Tuanzebe moves to the Championship club after Harry Souttar left the Potters to join Leicester City in an initial £15m deal.