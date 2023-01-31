Last updated on .From the section Morecambe

Josh Austerfield had two spells at Harrogate, including 23 games in the first half of this campaign

Huddersfield Town have loaned midfielder Josh Austerfield to League One side Morecambe for the remainder of the season.

The 21-year-old has made two first-team appearances for the Championship club and also played 34 games on loan to Harrogate over two spells.

Morley-born Austerfield came through the Terriers academy and signed a deal until 2026 earlier this season.

"Josh's very good on the ball technically," boss Derek Adams said. external-link

"He can either play in the six or an eight and he gives us added competition in the central midfield position which we need going into the remaining 19 games of the season.

"He signed a contract with Huddersfield to 2026, so they've got high hopes for him, he is developing all the time."