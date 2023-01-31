Last updated on .From the section Motherwell

Striker Jack Aitchison has left Barnsley to join Motherwell on a deal until the end of the season.

Aitchison, 22, became Celtic's youngest ever goalscorer when he netted against Motherwell at the age of 16 in 2016.

He moved to Barnsley four years later and has had loans at Stevenage and Forest Green Rovers, before scoring three in 20 League 1 games this term.

"He is a young and enthusiastic player who offers a different dynamic to the team," manager Steven Hammell said.

"Jack knows the area, is a local boy and knows the league very well. The fact he has been playing and even scored last week, is a huge positive for us."

Hammell has also added left-back James Furlong on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion.

The Irishman joined Brighton from Shamrock Rovers in 2019 but has made only one senior appearance.

"James is a young player who came highly recommended to us," Hammell added.

"It's a good opportunity for him and is seen as a potential first-team player for Brighton so we feel this is a great move for both parties."