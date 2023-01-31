Last updated on .From the section Crewe

Sean Robertson began his career at Crystal Palace

Crewe Alexandra have signed Forest Green Rovers defender Sean Robertson on loan for the rest of the season.

The 21-year-old is known as a right-back that likes to get forward and will stay at the Mornflake Stadium until the end of 2022-23.

Robertson came through the ranks at Crystal Palace, and joined Forest Green on a free transfer last summer.

He has made 10 appearances for them this season and now joins Lee Bell's Crewe in time for the visit of Grimsby.