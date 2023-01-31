Close menu

Chelsea transfer news: Hakim Ziyech joins Paris St-Germain on loan

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Chelseacomments10

Breaking news

Chelsea forward Hakim Ziyech has agreed a loan move to French champions Paris St-Germain.

More to follow.

Comments

Join the conversation

11 comments

  • Comment posted by sqlmonster, today at 23:04

    Chelsea going mad.
    Need a new manager.

  • Comment posted by kay, today at 23:03

    I hope it stays a loan, if he get playing time, he could come back a better player for us. It will be a mistake selling him outright now.

  • Comment posted by OliverDMcCall, today at 23:02

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Saeed , today at 22:59

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Muro di Sormano, today at 22:59

    Hes very good

  • Comment posted by QuinnyCFC, today at 22:57

    If he needs a lift, I’ll drive him to Paris

  • Comment posted by Mercynet, today at 22:57

    This soccer franchise is just trading all its best offensive guys? Maybe they will get the first draft pick next season?

  • Comment posted by Mitrovic, today at 22:57

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Too many Snowflakes, today at 22:56

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by jamiewalton76, today at 22:56

    Chelsea penny punching sending squad players out on loan

  • Comment posted by mynewporch, today at 22:55

    Quality move … get out of the rats nest Ziyech, smart move

