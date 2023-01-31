Chelsea transfer news: Hakim Ziyech joins Paris St-Germain on loan
By Simon StoneBBC Sport
Last updated on .From the section Chelsea
Chelsea forward Hakim Ziyech has agreed a loan move to French champions Paris St-Germain.
More to follow.
