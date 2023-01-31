Last updated on .From the section Birmingham

Emmanuel Longelo spent more than a decade on the books at West Ham

Birmingham City have signed Emmanuel Longelo for an undisclosed fee on a three-and-a-half-year deal from West Ham after initially bringing the full-back in on loan.

The 22-year-old has featured 17 times for Blues this season, and played in their FA Cup fourth-round replay defeat by Blackburn on Tuesday.

He also scored his first professional goal for Blues in October.

He played two senior games for West Ham after coming through their youth ranks.