Chelsea signed Enzo Fernandez for £106m.

Chelsea broke spending records, Manchester City's Joao Cancelo was shown the door and there was some serious money on offer in the Women's Super League.

The January transfer window was an active one, with some major signings happening in the final hours of trading, including Chelsea agreeing to sign Enzo Fernandez for a .

Meanwhile, in the WSL, a world-record bid by Arsenal of almost £500,000 for Alessia Russo was rejected by Manchester United.

Here are just a few of the stories from the final day of the window and how it all played out on social media.

Chelsea have spent big

In a deal that went right down to the wire, Argentine midfielder Fernandez agreed to become Chelsea's eighth signing of the winter transfer window on Tuesday.

Chelsea mean business.

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly is certainly not afraid to put his hand in his pocket. Since taking over at Chelsea in May 2022, the American businessman has forked out on transfers to the tune of more than £500m.

Chelsea are not messing around.

Cancelo subscription

Manchester City full-back Joao Cancelo has joined Bayern Munich on loan for the rest of the season. That's not something that many people would have anticipated even just 48 hours ago.

One we didn't really see coming...

The 28-year-old has been a key player for Pep Guardiola in recent years but has not been a guaranteed starter in recent seasons.

There is some speculation that the Portuguese player had fallen out with his manager over his lack of first-team involvement.

Was Cancelo shown the door?

Bayern have an option to sign Cancelo permanently in the summer for 70m euro (£61.5m).

Jorginho plugs the gap for Arsenal

After having two bids rejected by Brighton for Moises Caicedo, Arsenal looked closer to home for midfield reinforcement on the final day of the transfer window.

The Gunners signed Chelsea midfielder Jorginho in a £12m deal, with the 31-year-old's contract at the Blues due to expire in the summer.

Nevertheless, the news all came as a bit of a surprise to Jorginho's Chelsea teammate, Marc Cucurella.

Cucurella got the news about Jorginho whilst discussing his talents in a media interview

All quiet on Merseyside

Liverpool and Everton may both be struggling this season, but if fans of either club assumed there would be lots of fresh legs coming in to help out in January, they will have been left sorely disappointed.

The Reds wrapped up their business early in the window, with the signing of 23-year-old Dutch forward Cody Gakpo for 40-50m euros (£35.4m-£44.3m).

Many fans wanted to see a midfielder arrive in this window with continuing problems in that area and a growing injury list.

No further January bargains for Liverpool.

Some Liverpool fans are losing hope.

Meanwhile, Everton, who sit 19th in the table, sold academy product Anthony Gordon to Newcastle for £45m without bringing in any replacements.

That's one way to spin it.

Russo staying put

Apparently, money can't buy you everything.

Manchester United told WSL rivals Arsenal on Tuesday that 23-year-old England forward Russo is "not for sale" at any price. That came in response to receiving an improved, world-record bid for her services.

Barcelona set the bar in September with a £400,000 deal for Keira Walsh. Arsenal looked to surpass that, but were knocked back.

Euro 2022 winner Russo turned down a contract extension at United in June.

This one has been put on ice for now.

Forest pulling up trees

Nottingham Forest have added three-time Champions League winner Keylor Navas to their ranks.

With first choice Dean Henderson currently injured, Forest have managed to agree a deal to sign the 36-year-old legend on loan from PSG for the remainder of the season.

Keylor Navas joins European royalty.

One last dance for Shelvey

And finally, Jonjo Shelvey is leaving Newcastle United, after 200 games on Tyneside. The 30-year-old midfielder has signed a two-and-a-half year contract with Nottingham Forest.

Before leaving, he bid farewell to the Magpies during their Carabao Cup semi-final win over Southampton on Tuesday night and enjoyed one last team photo with the lads - just 28 minutes before his Forest move was officially announced.