Last updated on .From the section Salford City

Giosue Bellagambi is the second goalkeeper to join Salford City on loan during the January transfer window

Salford City have signed goalkeeper Giosue Bellagambi on loan from Championship side Huddersfield Town for the rest of the season.

The 21-year-old spent the first half of this season on loan at Spennymoor Town in the National League North.

Bellagambi received an international call-up for Uganda last year, making his debut in a 0-0 draw against Libya.

He is the second goalkeeper to join the Ammies this month after Alex Cairns made a loan move from Fleetwood Town.

Salford host Rochdale in a League Two fixture on Saturday.