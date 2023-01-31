Close menu

Tottenham transfer news: Pedro Porro joins Spurs from Sporting Lisbon

From the section Tottenham

Breaking news

Tottenham have signed Spain full-back Pedro Porro from Sporting Lisbon.

More to follow.

  • Comment posted by TheSecretPundit, today at 23:04

    Absolute player. I watched him a few months ago for Sporting Lisbon vs Spurs and he was superb. Really skilfull for a full back - and very quick. I was surprised he wasn't picked for the World Cup.

  • Comment posted by Acespur , today at 23:02

    A player for the first 11. Young and exciting. Ticks the boxes.

    Not a great window for Spurs but if he improves the right side it could be transformative - only three points off the top 4.

  • Comment posted by MoggillDave, today at 23:02

    goalkeeper - fail, centre half - fail, creative midfielder - fail

    Oh joy

  • Comment posted by Paz, today at 23:02

    I can’t help but think of porridge when I read his name

  • Comment posted by ForeVeryManCareLigion, today at 23:01

    Signing him this afternoon so it's a bit suprising they went in for him again

  • Comment posted by ashgreener, today at 23:00

    Well done.

  • Comment posted by Robbo, today at 23:00

    Porro guy, not interested in success only money.

    • Reply posted by Muro99, today at 23:02

      Muro99 replied:
      Be77end

  • Comment posted by HillBay, today at 22:59

    Finally ! 💪💪💪👏

