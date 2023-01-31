Close menu

Tottenham transfer news: Matt Doherty joins Atletico Madrid after being released by Spurs

Matt Doherty celebrates
Matt Doherty scored three goals and provided eight assists in 71 Spurs appearances

Republic of Ireland defender Matt Doherty has been released by Tottenham and joined La Liga side Atletico Madrid.

The 31-year-old was expected to move to Atletico on loan but Spurs said they had "mutually agreed" to end his contract to enable the transfer.

Doherty arrived at Tottenham from Wolves in 2020 and made 71 appearances.

But Spurs boss Antonio Conte has preferred to play Emerson Royal at right-back instead this season.

Doherty only started seven Premier League games in 2022-23 with the London club also close to signing Pedro Porro from Sporting Lisbon.

Conte criticised Doherty's performances in October, saying he was not seeing him in the "right way" to start every game.

Spurs are fifth in the Premier League, three points off the top four, while Atletico are fourth in La Liga and struggling to close the gap on Barcelona and Real Madrid at the top of the league.

Fellow Spurs defender Djed Spence has joined French side Rennes on loan for the rest of the season.

The 22-year-old has struggled for first-team football since signing from Middlesbrough in the summer for £20m. The deal does not include an option to make the move permanent.

Analysis

Alex Howell, BBC Sport

There is a Fifa ruling that meant a temporary exit was not possible, with clubs only permitted to send out a maximum of eight players on loan per season - a quota that Spurs have already filled.

Harry Winks, Tanguy Ndombele, Bryan Gil, Joe Rodon, Sergio Reguilon, Giovani lo Celso, Destiny Udogie and the aforementioned Spence have all left the north Londoners on various loan deals over the last seven months, meaning that Doherty had to leave on a permanent basis in order to sign for Diego Simeone's side this month.

Comments

Join the conversation

21 comments

  • Comment posted by Mate, today at 23:00

    Please beat City at the weekend, I will be nice to Tottenham Hotspurs for the rest of the season.

  • Comment posted by ForeVeryManCareLigion, today at 22:59

    Dream Come True for him....... Going to AM from spurs . He should do Euromillions and See if he can levitate..... luck comes in 3s and that

  • Comment posted by Greavsie the greatest, today at 22:55

    Thanks for your efforts. Always worked very hard. Good luck.

  • Comment posted by Display Name, today at 22:52

    He at least has a chance of winning something now.

  • Comment posted by delboy, today at 22:50

    Now will probably win a trophy with Atletico this season.
    Is a great friend of Harry Kane (they play golf together) and will win something to show Harry the way forward.Still as yet no confirmation from the club of a deal for Porro.What odds on Emerson Royal being the only right wing back at the club?

    • Reply posted by Kings Cross Bear, today at 22:53

      Kings Cross Bear replied:
      They'll get one of the academy kids to play, he's bound to be better than Emerson.

  • Comment posted by Kings Cross Bear, today at 22:46

    I wonder who else will be allowed to leave? Despite last year's performances, obviously not a Conte choice, like Spence.
    There seems to be more players on loan than there are at "home". Perhaps they'll give them all away, most have no chance of playing for Spurs. It's a good job someone gave Son a chance to settle, he'd probably have been sold by the current management.

  • Comment posted by Eat_The_Rich, today at 22:42

    Letting him go for free? That’s bonkers

  • Comment posted by Dominic, today at 22:37

    Question... Do Spurs want to win anything?

    • Reply posted by Jason Baines , today at 22:54

      Jason Baines replied:
      Er no 🤪.Ask a silly question, get a silly answer

  • Comment posted by Ash, today at 22:35

    Absolute travesty that this has happened as spurs were already at their limit of loaned players, with the likes of Ndombele still on the books.

    • Reply posted by RichardRichard, today at 22:47

      RichardRichard replied:
      But he has not been loaned.

  • Comment posted by Sideshow Bob, today at 22:33

    Such a Spursy thing to do

  • Comment posted by P38 W26 D12 L0, today at 22:25

    Reminds me of when Trippier left... getting on a bit to hang around any longer at trophy dodging Spurs.

    • Reply posted by michael oxley-king, today at 22:40

      michael oxley-king replied:
      Ah, lets see spurs have won fa cups, league cups and European cups. Aye, trophy dodging

  • Comment posted by gonemad, today at 22:22

    Best bit of business Spurs could do is cancel Levy's contract by mutual consent

    • Reply posted by SR from EG, today at 22:43

      SR from EG replied:
      There's nothing mutual about Levy £6m a year parasite

  • Comment posted by Candy Kanes, today at 22:14

    Landed on his feet here.

