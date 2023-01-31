Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

Marcel Sabitzer joined Bayern Munich from RB Leipzig in the summer of 2021

Manchester United have completed the loan signing of Austrian midfielder Marcel Sabitzer from Bayern Munich.

The 28-year-old joins Erik ten Hag's squad until the end of the season following Christian Eriksen's long-term injury and a short-term problem for Scott McTominay.

Sabitzer has made 54 appearances for Bayern since joining in August 2021.

"Sometimes in life you have to make quick and important decisions," Sabitzer said.

"From the moment I heard about this opportunity I knew it was right for me. I am a competitive player; I want to win and help the club achieve its aims this season," he added.

"I feel that I am at my peak as a player, and that I can contribute a lot of experience and energy to the squad.

"I'm excited to start with my new team-mates and manager and to show my qualities to Manchester United fans."

Sabitzer, who was previously club captain of RB Leipzig, has made 443 career club appearances across Europe.

He has also scored 12 goals in 68 appearances for Austria.

Without Eriksen, who has been ruled out until the end of April with an ankle injury, and McTominay, Ten Hag had been left with only two fit central midfielders - Casemiro and Fred - for the upcoming games against Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace.

United remain in all four competitions and face Forest at Old Trafford on Wednesday in the Carabao Cup semi-final, with a 3-0 advantage from the first leg.

At Tuesday's news conference the United manager said it was "difficult" to complete any deals on deadline day - however he is well known at Bayern Munich because of his spell as second-team coach there.

United also signed Netherlands striker Wout Weghorst on loan for the rest of the season from Burnley earlier in the January window.