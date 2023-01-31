Close menu

Man Utd transfer news: Marcel Sabitzer completes loan move from Bayern Munich

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Man Utdcomments21

Bayern Munich midfielder Marcel Sabitzer in Bundesliga match v Eintracht Frankfurt
Marcel Sabitzer joined Bayern Munich from RB Leipzig in the summer of 2021

Manchester United have completed the loan signing of Austrian midfielder Marcel Sabitzer from Bayern Munich.

The 28-year-old joins Erik ten Hag's squad until the end of the season following Christian Eriksen's long-term injury and a short-term problem for Scott McTominay.

Sabitzer has made 54 appearances for Bayern since joining in August 2021.

"Sometimes in life you have to make quick and important decisions," Sabitzer said.

"From the moment I heard about this opportunity I knew it was right for me. I am a competitive player; I want to win and help the club achieve its aims this season," he added.

"I feel that I am at my peak as a player, and that I can contribute a lot of experience and energy to the squad.

"I'm excited to start with my new team-mates and manager and to show my qualities to Manchester United fans."

Sabitzer, who was previously club captain of RB Leipzig, has made 443 career club appearances across Europe.

He has also scored 12 goals in 68 appearances for Austria.

Without Eriksen, who has been ruled out until the end of April with an ankle injury, and McTominay, Ten Hag had been left with only two fit central midfielders - Casemiro and Fred - for the upcoming games against Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace.

United remain in all four competitions and face Forest at Old Trafford on Wednesday in the Carabao Cup semi-final, with a 3-0 advantage from the first leg.

At Tuesday's news conference the United manager said it was "difficult" to complete any deals on deadline day - however he is well known at Bayern Munich because of his spell as second-team coach there.

United also signed Netherlands striker Wout Weghorst on loan for the rest of the season from Burnley earlier in the January window.

  • Comment posted by Giuseppe Gelato, today at 00:33

    Rather surprised at Man United's late move for Andy Carroll, on loan until the end of the season. Possibly controversial. And might not go down well with some of the fans....

  • Comment posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 00:30

    Another Sebitzer HYS when they is one currently open, why not just update and use that one, no need for a new one.

    • Reply posted by jambotheonly, today at 00:33

      jambotheonly replied:
      Let's agree to disagree

  • Comment posted by evilfrost, today at 00:30

    I think this is a fantastic signing! Hopefully the Eriksen injury won't be as bad as initially feared & he's back sooner to play alongside him.

    • Reply posted by tigerwragg, today at 00:34

      tigerwragg replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Jeff Boldglum, today at 00:27

    A bit underwhelming but decent cover player. Don’t think he really improves their squad though, so would be surprised if it’s made permanent.

    • Reply posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 00:33

      Lets Agree To Disagree replied:
      There is no option or obligation to buy, he will go back to Munich after 30th June and then if Man Utd want him they will have to re-negotiate with Munich.

  • Comment posted by sean, today at 00:27

    Chelsea turned him down, not sure why

    • Reply posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 00:31

      Lets Agree To Disagree replied:
      Probably because Munich were not asking enough money from Chelsea for him. 😂

  • Comment posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 00:27

    Eriksen was having a superb season. A big loss for both Man Utd and Eriksen. Sabitzer will now have to step up and hold the fort until Eriksen returns.

  • Comment posted by Jay74, today at 00:26

    Man U taking on Bayern’s unwanted players says a lot about where both clubs are at

    • Reply posted by Luke King, today at 00:32

      Luke King replied:
      Yep one is in the best league in the world the other in the eastern SPL

  • Comment posted by Joe hudds, today at 00:25

    Good player. Good touch, engine and passer. Good work Tenny lad.

  • Comment posted by Raptor, today at 00:24

    Well done!

  • Comment posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 00:23

    poor business from utd. can see him flopping

    • Reply posted by DanboyTheBest3000, today at 00:28

      DanboyTheBest3000 replied:
      you are on every hys talking rubbish, this is a great signing for united, unlike your lot buying koulibaly Aubameyang, sterling and cucurella.....

  • Comment posted by bradyso, today at 00:22

    Good signing, will strengthen the team.

  • Comment posted by Govind75, today at 00:19

    Astute signing.

  • Comment posted by theoutsider, today at 00:18

    Good signing, very versatile player. I think he actually could end up suiting Man Utd's tactics better than Eriksen.

    • Reply posted by AJ, today at 00:33

      AJ replied:
      💩

