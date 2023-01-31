Close menu

Crystal Palace transfer news: Naouirou Ahamada and Albert Sambi Lokonga join Eagles

Naouirou Ahamada
Naouirou Ahamada represented France at the under-17 World Cup in 2019

Crystal Palace have signed Naouirou Ahamada from Stuttgart for 11m euros (£9.7m), while Arsenal's Albert Sambi Lokonga has joined the club on loan.

France youth international Ahamada, 20, has agreed a three-and-a-half year deal which is subject to international clearance.

The midfielder has scored twice and contributed two assists in 17 starts for the Bundesliga side this season.

Meanwhile, Lokonga, 23, will join the Eagles until the end of the season.

The Belgian holding midfielder has made 15 appearances in all competitions for Premier League leaders Arsenal this campaign.

Ahamada represented France at under-18 level and spent time in Juventus' academy before joining Stuttgart in 2021.

"I'm very happy to have joined this club. It is an amazing club, and I'm very excited to get started," Ahamada said.

Comments

Join the conversation

15 comments

  • Comment posted by Paul, today at 22:45

    Well they fit the Palace model....

  • Comment posted by Knighton Palace, today at 22:37

    Just what we need some younger legs in midfield / good signing.

  • Comment posted by lucky lee, today at 22:29

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

    • Reply posted by Kings Cross Bear, today at 22:33

      Kings Cross Bear replied:
      Is that a question, or a criticism?

  • Comment posted by OliverDMcCall, today at 22:26

    These two seem like Vieira's type of players.

    • Reply posted by SR from EG, today at 22:46

      SR from EG replied:
      I hope he can get Lokongo to impose himself in a game like Vieiria did if so he may still have a career at Arsenal

  • Comment posted by TomeToyou, today at 22:24

    Who

    • Reply posted by TomeToyou, today at 22:25

      TomeToyou replied:
      ?

  • Comment posted by rusty, today at 22:21

    One assist for every £5,000,000 spent.

    Nothing strange about that, right?

  • Comment posted by Get the miles in, today at 22:10

    Great signing.
    He can cover 10k in 90 minutes, incredible fitness levels for a football player.
    They will need more French and Belgian players to be a top English football team though.

    • Reply posted by ForeVeryManCareLigion, today at 22:20

      ForeVeryManCareLigion replied:
      10k in 1.5 hours when average walking speed is 7.8k in 90 mins

      LOL

      School kids can do 10k in 90mins on sports day

  • Comment posted by Eagle Shields, today at 21:50

    Well I think I speak for all Eagles when I say... YOU TOOK YOUR TIME!
    Looks like a decent signing in an area we need it!
    I think we have a solution to our RB problem in Chris Richards, don't be surprised when, Andersen is back, to see the young American starting in that position!

