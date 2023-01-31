Nottingham Forest transfer news: Defender Felipe signs from Atletico Madrid
Nottingham Forest have signed Atletico Madrid defender Felipe until June 2024.
The 33-year-old, who has two caps for Brazil, joined La Liga side Atletico from Porto in 2019 but has found his playing time limited under manager Diego Simeone this season.
Felipe becomes Forest boss Steve Cooper's fourth signing of the January transfer window.
He told the club's website it was a "dream" to play in the Premier League.
"I'm really excited to be part of this wonderful, fast-growing club," he added.
"You can see it's a club looking to really grow. It's a big challenge for me and I made a clear decision to be part of the history here and grow with the club."
