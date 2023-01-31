Close menu

Nottingham Forest transfer news: Defender Felipe signs from Atletico Madrid

Felipe
Felipe has made 46 appearances in the Champions League

Nottingham Forest have signed Atletico Madrid defender Felipe until June 2024.

The 33-year-old, who has two caps for Brazil, joined La Liga side Atletico from Porto in 2019 but has found his playing time limited under manager Diego Simeone this season.

Felipe becomes Forest boss Steve Cooper's fourth signing of the January transfer window.

He told the club's websiteexternal-link it was a "dream" to play in the Premier League.

"I'm really excited to be part of this wonderful, fast-growing club," he added.

"You can see it's a club looking to really grow. It's a big challenge for me and I made a clear decision to be part of the history here and grow with the club."

More to follow.

  • Comment posted by Lord Elpus, today at 22:12

    Forest's aim this year was to stay up. Seems to me Cooper is doing everything right.

  • Comment posted by ForeVeryManCareLigion, today at 22:09

    C'Mon Forest

    Show the doubters up

    Got stick for months for doing what Todd is doing at Fulham's 2nd club

  • Comment posted by Chris Cornell, today at 22:09

    Fans having a go at Forest who have spent a fraction of that spent by the likes of Chelsea and City have over the last decade.

    What's your problem?

  • Comment posted by barrance, today at 22:08

  • Comment posted by garry Fensom , today at 22:06

    Fantastic news a defender with pace

    • Reply posted by OnmeEd, today at 22:10

      OnmeEd replied:
      Not really but experience and not bambi Worrall..

  • Comment posted by NB22, today at 22:05

    They will probably need to reserve 10 extra seats in the stadium just to extend the subs bench, the way they are going

    • Reply posted by garry Fensom , today at 22:08

      garry Fensom replied:
      Chelsea gave a 59 man sqaud forest 31

  • Comment posted by MReed, today at 22:05

    At this rate we wont be able to see the Forest for the players

  • Comment posted by Commentier, today at 22:04

    Nottingham Jungle

  • Comment posted by Galaxy, today at 22:04

    Argentinians not welcome

  • Comment posted by the peoples poet, today at 22:03

    PHEW!
    Thank god for that! Their squad was looking thin....

  • Comment posted by Tony, today at 22:02

  • Comment posted by Get the miles in, today at 22:02

    He always wanted to learn from German, French and Belgian players, so the English game was perfect.

  • Comment posted by Galaxy, today at 22:00

    C'mon the Rainforest

  • Comment posted by Maradona Magic, today at 22:00

    At least Forest are having a right go. Fair play and good luck to them

    • Reply posted by Chris Cornell, today at 22:12

      Chris Cornell replied:
      U reds!!

  • Comment posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 21:58

    Now that is a coup for Forest.

  • Comment posted by So dew, today at 21:57

    Second of nineteen then ?

  • Comment posted by writetoreply, today at 21:56

    Forest are going to need to buy another bus and another chef to cater for everyone

    • Reply posted by OnmeEd, today at 22:02

      OnmeEd replied:
      Don't need a boat though as that joke has long sailed!

