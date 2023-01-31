Toby Mullarkey: Rochdale sign defender from Altrincham for undisclosed fee
Last updated on .From the section Rochdale
Rochdale have signed defender Toby Mullarkey from National League side Altrincham for an undisclosed fee.
The 27-year-old centre-back joins the League Two side on a one-and-a-half year deal with a year's option.
"I'm buzzing to be part of the squad and can't wait to get stuck in," he told Rochdale's official website.
"There was a bit of interest a few weeks ago. Jim [Bentley, the Rochdale boss] contacted my agent and it's managed to materialise."