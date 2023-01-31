Harvey White: Derby County sign Tottenham Hotspur midfielder on loan
Last updated on .From the section Derby
Derby County have signed midfielder Harvey White on loan from Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur until the end of the season.
The 21-year-old's one full senior appearance this term came in their win at Crystal Palace on 4 January.
White previously played in League One for Portsmouth during a loan spell at the tail end of the 2020-21 season.
He is the Rams' third signing of the January transfer window after Tony Springett and Luke McGee also joined.